Saudi Refugee Doctor Responsible For Magdeburg Christmas Market Car Attack Is ‘Ex-Muslim’

A deadly attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, has left four people dead, including a toddler, after a car plowed into a crowd of shoppers. The perpetrator, a former Saudi refugee and anti-Islam activist, has been arrested, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the motives behind the tragedy.

A tragic attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, has claimed the lives of four people, including an adult and a toddler. The incident occurred on the evening of December 20, 2024, when an anti-Islam doctor drove his dark BMW into a crowd of holiday shoppers at around 7 pm. The initial reports indicated two fatalities, but the death toll has since risen to four, according to German newspaper Bild. In addition to the fatalities, 86 people are reported to be receiving treatment for serious injuries, with another 78 suffering minor injuries.

Perpetrator Identified as Former Saudi Refugee

The individual responsible for the attack has been identified as al-Abdulmohsen, a 44-year-old psychiatrist who arrived in Germany as a refugee in 2006 from Saudi Arabia. He gained political refugee status in 2016 after claiming that he faced death threats for renouncing Islam. A social media analysis revealed his strong anti-Islamic sentiments, including support for far-right figures and political groups. He has previously made controversial statements, including backing Germany’s anti-immigration party, AfD, and sharing content disparaging Islam.

In a disturbing video posted hours before the attack, al-Abdulmohsen alleged that German authorities were persecuting him for his opposition to Islam. “I consider the Germans, as citizens, responsible for the persecution I am facing,” he stated in the video.

Magdeburg Attack Reactions

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation and concern both within Germany and internationally. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his sorrow, stating, “The reports from Magdeburg suggest something bad. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser echoed these sentiments, praising the emergency services for their efforts to assist the injured and promising that authorities would investigate the motive behind the attack.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, expressed his horror on social media, writing, “I am horrified by the atrocious attack in Magdeburg tonight. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected.” Similarly, Saudi Arabia condemned the attack, with its Ministry of Foreign Affairs offering condolences to the victims and reaffirming its rejection of violence.

Magdeburg Attack: Ongoing Investigation

As Magdeburg grapples with the aftermath of this devastating attack, local authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The city’s Christmas market, located near the Town Hall, has been closed indefinitely, and nearby cities like Halle are ramping up security measures. Magdeburg’s University Hospital is already preparing for additional casualties, as many victims remain in critical condition.

The attack has also led to heightened security across the region, as officials work to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during the holiday season. Local government officials in Magdeburg have labeled the attack a “deliberate act,” with Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff traveling to the city to witness the aftermath firsthand.

In the days following the attack, the community remains in shock, with both German and international leaders expressing their solidarity with the victims and their families. The investigation is ongoing, as authorities work to piece together the full extent of the attack’s motives and the events leading up to the tragedy.

