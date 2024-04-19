Sensex And Nifty Tumble As Investors Lose Rs 4 Lakh Crore Following Israel's Attack On Iran

Early trading on Friday witnessed a sharp decline in benchmark indices following reports of an Israeli attack on Iran. The Sensex plummeted by 608 points to 71,880, while the Nifty slid by 173 points to 21,822, reflecting subdued investor sentiment on Dalal Street. This marks the fifth consecutive session of market decline, attributed to the Iran-Israel conflict, profit-taking, and increasing US bond yields.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s market downturn:

Investors saw a loss of Rs 4 lakh crore in market capitalization. Investor wealth shrunk by Rs 4.18 lakh crore to Rs 389 lakh crore compared to the previous session’s valuation of Rs 393.38 lakh crore on April 18. Stocks such as Infosys, Axis Bank, TCS, L&T, Nestle India, and Wipro were among the top losers on the Sensex, with all 30 Sensex stocks trading in the red.

11 stocks hit their 52-week lows on BSE, while 55 stocks reached their 52-week highs.

Market breadth remained negative, with only 562 out of 2384 stocks trading in the green. Around 1718 stocks were in the red, while 104 stocks remained unchanged.

All 19 sectoral indices on BSE were in negative territory, with capital goods, consumer durables, and auto shares leading the losses. BSE capital goods, consumer durables, and auto indices saw declines of 965 points, 695 points, and 436 points, respectively.

Lower circuit limits were hit by 54 stocks, while 62 shares reached their upper circuit limits, mitigating losses on Dalal Street.

The BSE midcap index fell by 660 points to 39,498, signaling weakness in the broader market. Similarly, the small-cap stocks index on BSE dropped by 683 points to 44,767.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4260 crore on a net basis on Thursday, while domestic investors purchased shares worth Rs 2285.82 crore, according to provisional NSE data.

