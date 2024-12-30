Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
South Korea Declares 7 Days National Mourning After Tragic Plane Crash In Muan

A tragic plane crash in Muan, South Korea, killed 179 people, marking the country's worst domestic aviation disaster. In response, South Korea has declared a national mourning period, with memorials set up nationwide. Efforts are ongoing to investigate the cause, while authorities pledge full support for the victims' families.

South Korea Declares 7 Days National Mourning After Tragic Plane Crash In Muan

In the aftermath of a tragic plane crash in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea has declared a weeklong national mourning period to honor the victims. Acting President Choi Sang-mok made the announcement on Sunday during a meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters in Seoul. The mourning period, lasting until midnight on January 5, has brought the nation together in grief following the worst domestic aviation disaster in South Korean history.

The Jeju Air flight, carrying 181 passengers and crew members, veered off the runway while attempting to land, bursting into flames. The incident left 179 dead and two survivors. South Korean authorities have confirmed that the cause of the crash remains under investigation, with one of the plane’s two black boxes partially damaged, complicating the analysis process.

During the national mourning period, joint memorial altars will be established at Muan International Airport, the crash site, and in 17 cities and provinces across the country, including South Jeolla Province, Gwangju, Seoul, and Sejong. In a show of solidarity, all central government offices, local governments, and public institutions will fly flags at half-staff, while public officials are required to wear mourning ribbons.

In his statement, Acting President Choi expressed his profound grief and regret over the tragedy, acknowledging the overwhelming responsibility of ensuring public safety. He declared Muan County a special disaster zone, ensuring that all necessary support would be provided for recovery efforts, including financial aid and medical treatment for the injured. Additionally, dedicated public officials will be assigned to assist each bereaved family, and efforts are underway to identify the victims as quickly as possible.

South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport has initiated an investigation into the crash. Although one of the black boxes has suffered partial damage, officials are working diligently to analyze the available data. The tragic incident has shaken the nation, and authorities are focused on uncovering the cause of the crash while offering their full support to those affected.

As the investigation continues, the country remains united in its mourning and recovery efforts. The government has pledged to provide all necessary support to the families of the victims and ensure that the injured receive the medical care they need. The national mourning period serves as a moment for reflection, solidarity, and remembrance of those lost in this heartbreaking tragedy.

Jeju Air crash Muan plane crash national mourning period South Korea aviation disaster

