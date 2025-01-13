South Korea Reveals High Casualties Among North Korean Soldiers in Russia

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that approximately 300 North Korean soldiers dispatched to Russia have been killed.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that approximately 300 North Korean soldiers dispatched to Russia have been killed. The combined number of fatalities and injuries among these troops is estimated to exceed 3,000, according to the NIS’s briefing to lawmakers on Monday at the National Assembly.

The intelligence agency revealed alarming details about instructions given to North Korean soldiers. Memos found on the bodies of deceased soldiers indicated that they were ordered to kill themselves rather than risk being captured.

In one shocking incident, a North Korean soldier reportedly attempted a suicide attack with a hand grenade while shouting, “General Kim Jong Un,” before being shot and killed.

Captured North Korean Soldiers and Their Statements

The NIS disclosed information from Ukrainian authorities about two North Korean soldiers captured in Russia’s western Kursk region. These soldiers were identified as members of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, a key military intelligence agency in North Korea.

The captured soldiers reportedly revealed that they were not promised salaries for their deployment to Russia. Instead, North Korean authorities assured them they would be treated as “heroes.” To support their families, Pyongyang provided food and daily necessities during the soldiers’ deployment.

Possible Visit by Kim Jong Un

The NIS also noted that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly considering a visit to Russia in the first half of this year. This potential visit could further underline North Korea’s growing ties with Russia amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia and the high number of casualties has raised concerns among international observers. This development highlights the secretive and harsh measures employed by Pyongyang, including extreme orders and the absence of promised financial compensation.