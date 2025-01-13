Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

South Korea Reveals High Casualties Among North Korean Soldiers in Russia

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that approximately 300 North Korean soldiers dispatched to Russia have been killed.

South Korea Reveals High Casualties Among North Korean Soldiers in Russia

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that approximately 300 North Korean soldiers dispatched to Russia have been killed. The combined number of fatalities and injuries among these troops is estimated to exceed 3,000, according to the NIS’s briefing to lawmakers on Monday at the National Assembly.

The intelligence agency revealed alarming details about instructions given to North Korean soldiers. Memos found on the bodies of deceased soldiers indicated that they were ordered to kill themselves rather than risk being captured.

In one shocking incident, a North Korean soldier reportedly attempted a suicide attack with a hand grenade while shouting, “General Kim Jong Un,” before being shot and killed.

Captured North Korean Soldiers and Their Statements

The NIS disclosed information from Ukrainian authorities about two North Korean soldiers captured in Russia’s western Kursk region. These soldiers were identified as members of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, a key military intelligence agency in North Korea.

The captured soldiers reportedly revealed that they were not promised salaries for their deployment to Russia. Instead, North Korean authorities assured them they would be treated as “heroes.” To support their families, Pyongyang provided food and daily necessities during the soldiers’ deployment.

Possible Visit by Kim Jong Un

The NIS also noted that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly considering a visit to Russia in the first half of this year. This potential visit could further underline North Korea’s growing ties with Russia amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia and the high number of casualties has raised concerns among international observers. This development highlights the secretive and harsh measures employed by Pyongyang, including extreme orders and the absence of promised financial compensation.

ALSO READ | LA Wildfires Poised to Become Costliest Disaster in US History, Here Is The Estimated Loss

Filed under

North Korean Soldiers south korea

Advertisement

Also Read

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside...

Zomato Shares Take A Hit This Year, What Investors Should Do – Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Zomato Shares Take A Hit This Year, What Investors Should Do – Buy, Sell, Or...

Budget 2025: Anticipated Changes In Income Tax Slabs, Increased Standard Deduction, And Section 80C Limit – Key Expectations

Budget 2025: Anticipated Changes In Income Tax Slabs, Increased Standard Deduction, And Section 80C Limit...

Madhya Pradesh: Brahmin Board Chief Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Couples Who Will Have ‘At Least 4 Kids’

Madhya Pradesh: Brahmin Board Chief Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Couples Who Will Have ‘At...

U.S. Tightens AI Export Rules to Maintain Global Leadership and Curb China’s Access

U.S. Tightens AI Export Rules to Maintain Global Leadership and Curb China’s Access

Entertainment

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures On PornHub, Shares Revenue

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox