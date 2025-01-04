Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Suicide Attack On Pakistan Military Convoy In Balochistan

A suspected suicide bombing targeted a military convoy in the Turbat area of Kech district on Saturday afternoon, Balochistan, leading to multiple casualties.

Suicide Attack On Pakistan Military Convoy In Balochistan

A suspected suicide bombing targeted a military convoy in the Turbat area of Kech district on Saturday afternoon, Balochistan, leading to multiple casualties. Although the exact number of fatalities remains unconfirmed, preliminary reports indicate significant losses among Pakistani forces.

Local authorities revealed that the convoy’s bus, en route to the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters, was completely destroyed in the explosion. The vehicle remained ablaze for several hours following the attack, complicating rescue efforts and raising fears of increased casualties. However, police officials have yet to release an official count of the deceased or injured.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group advocating for Balochistan’s independence, has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement issued through their official channel, Hakkal, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch declared:
“The Majeed Brigade, Fidayee unit of the Baloch Liberation Army, carried out a suicide attack on a convoy of the occupying Pakistani army in Turbat, eliminating several military personnel. A detailed statement will follow.”

The Majeed Brigade is known for orchestrating high-profile attacks, often involving self-sacrificing operatives. According to the group, they have carried out six major attacks in the past year, resulting in the deaths of numerous military personnel.

While the Frontier Corps and other official sources have refrained from confirming casualty numbers or issuing detailed statements, the situation in Turbat remains tense. A significant deployment of security forces has been observed in the area in the aftermath of the incident.

This attack highlights ongoing security challenges in Balochistan despite heavy military deployment. It also underscores the BLA’s operational strength, raising concerns over regional stability and the potential impact on foreign investments, including projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

As investigations continue, further details regarding the attack and its implications are awaited.

