Survival Tale: Indian-Origin Couple Recounts Sydney Knife Attack Ordeal

An Indian-origin couple has shared their account of surviving a brutal knife attack in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday. Shoi Ghoshal and her husband Debashis Chakrabarty were present at the Westfield shopping center in Bondi Junction during the incident.

Ghoshal recounted to the BBC how they, along with around 20 to 25 others, sought refuge in a backroom and utilized cardboard boxes to create a barricade for safety.

“We went into a backroom, a storeroom, and used boxes to barricade ourselves in,” Ghoshal said, reported news agency PTI.

“It was just beyond horrible. It plays on your mind that you could have been one of the victims. We are grateful we are safe and our thoughts are with those who have suffered. It is terrible for their families,” she told the BBC.

Ghoshal shared that they got to know of the situation as “people were saying someone is stabbing rampantly”. She disclosed that the group they were sheltering with contacted the police, who provided updates on the situation and instructed them to “stay there, stay calm.” She added that they were subsequently evacuated through the mall’s emergency exit.