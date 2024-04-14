UAE Urges Restraint And Ceasefire Amid Escalation In Regional Tensions

The UAE has expressed profound concern regarding recent developments in the region and has urged all parties to halt the escalation to prevent further exacerbation of tensions and instability.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the UAE emphasized the need for exercising maximum restraint to avert serious consequences and to prevent the region from descending into heightened instability.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic channels, while also stressing the significance of upholding the rule of law and respecting the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter.

Additionally, the Ministry called upon the United Nations and the UN Security Council to fulfill their duties in promoting international peace and security by addressing long-standing issues and conflicts in the region that pose threats to global stability.

