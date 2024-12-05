Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Syrian Army Withdraws From Hama As Rebels Advance

The Syrian army has pulled back from the city of Hama, following a decisive victory by a newly formed rebel coalition. This withdrawal, coming just days after the rebels seized Aleppo, marks a significant escalation in Syria’s civil war.

Syrian Army Withdraws From Hama As Rebels Advance

Syrian army has announced its withdrawal from the central city of Hama, marking another significant victory for a newly formed rebel coalition. This comes just days after rebel forces captured the city of Aleppo in a surprise offensive last week. The developments signal a major shift in the ongoing civil war, which had seen reduced intensity in recent years.

Military statement on withdrawal

In a statement carried by state news outlet SANA, the Syrian military acknowledged the growing challenges on the battlefield. “Over the past few hours, with the intensification of confrontations between our soldiers and terrorist groups and the rise of a number of martyrs in our ranks, these groups were able to penetrate several parts of the city and entered it,” the statement read. This withdrawal follows heavy fighting, and the military’s assessment reflects the difficulty in holding the city amid mounting pressure from the rebel forces.

Strategic importance of Hama and Aleppo

The rebel coalition’s success in Aleppo last week was a major blow to President Bashar al-Assad’s forces. The recapture of Syria’s second-largest city came after a swift offensive that overwhelmed Assad’s forces and their allied militias. The loss of Aleppo is seen as a significant setback for both Assad’s regime and its backers in Iran and Russia, further complicating the Syrian conflict.

Hama’s location holds crucial strategic significance. Situated at a key crossroads in western-central Syria, the city serves as a vital link for supply lines between the capital, Damascus, and Aleppo. The capture of Hama by rebel forces represents a key turning point in the conflict, threatening vital routes and further destabilizing the region.

The recent developments in Aleppo and Hama have reignited the civil war, which had been relatively dormant in recent years. With rebel forces gaining momentum, the war is now seeing new levels of intensity, posing a growing challenge to Assad’s authority and the stability of the country.

Also Read: Najib Razak Presents Fresh Evidence: What Is Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal That Put The Former Prime Minister In Jail?

Filed under

Aleppo Hama Hama city Syrian Army Syrian rebels Syrian war

Advertisement

Also Read

India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement

India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement

RBI Set To Announce Decision On key Interest Rate On Dec 6

RBI Set To Announce Decision On key Interest Rate On Dec 6

PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Agha Salman’s Comedy Of Errors Leads To Dramatic Runout

PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Agha Salman’s Comedy Of Errors Leads To Dramatic Runout

What Is Congo Mystery Disease Sweeping The Country? Symptoms, WHO Response, And All We Know

What Is Congo Mystery Disease Sweeping The Country? Symptoms, WHO Response, And All We Know

PM Modi To Innaugurate Cultural Festival Focussing On Northeast India On Friday

PM Modi To Innaugurate Cultural Festival Focussing On Northeast India On Friday

Entertainment

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And Yash

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru & Hyderabad – VIRAL VIDEO

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru &

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox