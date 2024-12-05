Syrian Army Withdraws From Hama As Rebels Advance

The Syrian army has pulled back from the city of Hama, following a decisive victory by a newly formed rebel coalition. This withdrawal, coming just days after the rebels seized Aleppo, marks a significant escalation in Syria’s civil war.

Syrian army has announced its withdrawal from the central city of Hama, marking another significant victory for a newly formed rebel coalition. This comes just days after rebel forces captured the city of Aleppo in a surprise offensive last week. The developments signal a major shift in the ongoing civil war, which had seen reduced intensity in recent years.

Military statement on withdrawal

In a statement carried by state news outlet SANA, the Syrian military acknowledged the growing challenges on the battlefield. “Over the past few hours, with the intensification of confrontations between our soldiers and terrorist groups and the rise of a number of martyrs in our ranks, these groups were able to penetrate several parts of the city and entered it,” the statement read. This withdrawal follows heavy fighting, and the military’s assessment reflects the difficulty in holding the city amid mounting pressure from the rebel forces.

Strategic importance of Hama and Aleppo

The rebel coalition’s success in Aleppo last week was a major blow to President Bashar al-Assad’s forces. The recapture of Syria’s second-largest city came after a swift offensive that overwhelmed Assad’s forces and their allied militias. The loss of Aleppo is seen as a significant setback for both Assad’s regime and its backers in Iran and Russia, further complicating the Syrian conflict.

Hama’s location holds crucial strategic significance. Situated at a key crossroads in western-central Syria, the city serves as a vital link for supply lines between the capital, Damascus, and Aleppo. The capture of Hama by rebel forces represents a key turning point in the conflict, threatening vital routes and further destabilizing the region.

The recent developments in Aleppo and Hama have reignited the civil war, which had been relatively dormant in recent years. With rebel forces gaining momentum, the war is now seeing new levels of intensity, posing a growing challenge to Assad’s authority and the stability of the country.

Also Read: Najib Razak Presents Fresh Evidence: What Is Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal That Put The Former Prime Minister In Jail?