Syrian Prime Minister Denies Leaving Syria, Promises To Work With The Leadership Chosen

In the latest development, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali has denied reports of his departure from Syria, stating in a video message that he remains at his home in Damascus. He affirmed his willingness to work with any leadership chosen by the Syrian people and assured his readiness to hand over power if necessary.

In his statement, Al-Jalali emphasized the importance of preserving public property and ensuring the continued operation of state institutions. He urged citizens to act rationally and prioritize the welfare of their country during this critical time.

“I extend my hand to the opposition, who have pledged not to harm the Syrian people,” Al-Jalali said, reiterating his commitment to unity and the nation’s well-being. He added that his actions have always been in the interest of Syria and its people, expressing hope for a nation that belongs to all Syrians.

The Prime Minister confirmed he would attend the Council of Ministers meeting, emphasizing his dedication to maintaining the functionality of state governance.

