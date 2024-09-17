Teen ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dancer Dies by Suicide; Community Mourns Loss of Emily Gold

Emily Gold, a 17-year-old cheerleader who took part in the hit show America's Got Talent, has tragically died by suicide.

Emily Gold, a 17-year-old cheerleader and dancer from California who recently competed with her Los Osos High School dance team on the hit show America’s Got Talent, has tragically died by suicide. Her body was discovered under an overpass in Rancho Cucamonga around midnight on Friday, September 13. The San Bernardino Coroner’s Office confirmed that the incident occurred at 11:52 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene, where Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez reported: “When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17 years old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210.”

A Promising Talent Taken Too Soon

Emily’s death comes just a month after she and her high school dance team made a significant impression on America’s Got Talent. The group had advanced to the quarterfinals of the popular talent show, captivating audiences with their performances. Although their journey ended in August, they left a lasting impact, with judge Simon Cowell offering a heartfelt standing ovation during their emotional farewell.

Her sudden passing has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow performers, and the local community, many of whom remember Emily for her talent, kindness, and leadership.

Community Pays Tribute to Emily Gold

In a heartfelt tribute posted to Instagram on Monday, the Los Osos High School Varsity Dance Team shared their sorrow: “It is with such heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beautiful, kind, and loving Emily Gold, Senior and Varsity Dance Captain. Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart.”

The tragedy has touched many across the community, with classmates, teachers, and friends expressing their condolences for Emily’s family and honoring her memory.

Fundraising Efforts to Support the Gold Family

In the wake of the heartbreaking news, a GoFundMe campaign was launched by a woman named Jeanette Fierro to support Emily’s family during this difficult time. The fundraiser, which has a goal of $50,000, aims to help the Gold family with funeral expenses and other costs related to their loss.

“With great sadness, we share that our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away,” reads the statement on the GoFundMe page. “As a community, let’s come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses.”

Local authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Emily’s death. At present, no further details have been released regarding the ongoing investigation.