Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Terror Attack Strikes Turkish Aerospace Headquarters in Ankara, Causing Multiple Fatalities and Injuries

Details are still emerging, but early reports indicate a violent assault that has left both civilians and employees affected. Authorities are working to secure the area and investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Terror Attack Strikes Turkish Aerospace Headquarters in Ankara, Causing Multiple Fatalities and Injuries

A terror attack has targeted the Turkish aerospace headquarters in Ankara, resulting in several casualties and numerous injuries. The incident sent shockwaves through the capital as emergency services rush to the scene to provide aid and assess the situation. Details are still emerging, but early reports indicate a violent assault that has left both civilians and employees affected. Authorities are working to secure the area and investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(This is a developing story)

Filed under

terror attack
Advertisement

Also Read

Bird Flu Cases In Humans Rises In The US

Bird Flu Cases In Humans Rises In The US

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

‘Mutual Trust, Respect And Sensitivity Will Guide Bilateral Relations’: PM Modi After Meeting Xi Jinping

‘Mutual Trust, Respect And Sensitivity Will Guide Bilateral Relations’: PM Modi After Meeting Xi Jinping

Threat To Tourists: Israel’s National Security Council Warns Of Terror Risk In Sri Lanka Beaches

Threat To Tourists: Israel’s National Security Council Warns Of Terror Risk In Sri Lanka Beaches

Investors Subscribe Waaree Energies’ IPO 76.34 Times Offer Size On Last Day

Investors Subscribe Waaree Energies’ IPO 76.34 Times Offer Size On Last Day

Entertainment

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox