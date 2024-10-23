Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Threat To Tourists: Israel’s National Security Council Warns Of Terror Risk In Sri Lanka Beaches

The alert advises immediate departure from popular tourist spots, particularly Arugam Bay and nearby beaches, due to a credible threat of a potential terrorist attack targeting these areas. (Read more below)

Threat To Tourists: Israel’s National Security Council Warns Of Terror Risk In Sri Lanka Beaches

Israel’s national security council has issued an urgent warning for its nationals vacationing in southern Sri Lanka. The alert advises immediate departure from popular tourist spots, particularly Arugam Bay and nearby beaches, due to a credible threat of a potential terrorist attack targeting these areas.

As the world knows, Sri Lanka is often celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes, golden beaches, and vibrant culture. However, the tranquility of this island paradise has been shaken as new intelligence suggests that popular tourist locations are at risk. Although details surrounding the nature of the threat remain scarce, the Israeli security council has emphasized the importance of caution for those remaining in other parts of Sri Lanka. Tourists are urged to avoid large gatherings and remain vigilant.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with Sri Lankan security authorities,” the statement read, highlighting the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of tourists amidst rising concerns.

The U.S. embassy in Sri Lanka has echoed these warnings, advising American citizens to steer clear of the Arugam Bay area until further notice. “We have credible information indicating a potential attack on popular tourist locations,” the embassy stated, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

In response to the heightened threat, Sri Lankan police have ramped up security measures across tourist hotspots. Police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa reassured the public, stating, “This area is a popular spot for surfing, attracting many Israeli tourists, and we are committed to ensuring their safety.”

Tourism in Sri Lanka has seen a significant revival following a challenging financial crisis, with the island welcoming approximately 1.5 million visitors in the first eight months of this year. Among these, 20,515 were from Israel, drawn to the natural beauty and unique experiences the island has to offer.

As the situation unfolds, travelers and locals alike hope for a swift resolution to the threat, allowing Sri Lanka to continue its journey toward being a safe and vibrant destination for tourists from around the globe.

Arugam Bay threat beaches Israel Israel security alert Israeli tourists safety sri lanka Sri Lanka tourism terrorist threat Sri Lanka U.S. embassy warning
