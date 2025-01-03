Thai Influencer Dies After Drinking Two Bottles Of Whisky For Money In Deadly Social Media Challenge

A Thai social media influencer, Thanakarn Kanthee, tragically died after chugging two bottles of whiskey during a Christmas drinking challenge. The incident, captured on video, sparked outrage as the crowd cheered him on, unaware of the deadly consequences. The man who hired Kanthee has been arrested and faces charges for reckless behavior leading to death.

A 21-year-old Thai social media influencer, Thanakarn Kanthee, tragically lost his life after accepting a deadly drinking challenge. Known online as Bank Leicester, the influencer died after consuming two bottles of whiskey during a birthday party in the Tha Mai district of Chanthaburi, Thailand. The incident occurred on Christmas, when Kanthee was dared to drink a 350ml bottle of Regency whiskey in exchange for 10,000 Thai baht (₹25,000) per bottle.

Kanthee, who had intellectual disabilities, had a history of taking on extreme challenges for money, including drinking hand sanitizer and wasabi in the past. On this occasion, despite being already intoxicated, he accepted the challenge and drank two bottles of whiskey in just 20 minutes. The crowd cheered him on, oblivious to the potential danger.

Soon after drinking, Kanthee became unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead due to alcohol poisoning. Drinking large amounts of alcohol in a short time can lead to severe consequences, including coma or death, as was the case here.

Following the tragic incident, Thai police arrested the man who hired Kanthee to participate in the challenge. Authorities discovered a pistol, bank passbooks, mobile phones, and SIM cards at his residence. During his interrogation, the man confessed to his reckless behavior, admitting that his actions directly contributed to Kanthee’s death. He now faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 Thai baht (₹50,152).

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning the actions of those present at the party. A video circulating online showed the crowd continuing to cheer as Kanthee collapsed, unaware of the severity of the situation.

In the aftermath, a viral post from Kanthee, shared prior to the challenge, revealed the influencer’s difficult situation. In the post, he expressed how he was willing to endure humiliation and extreme challenges just to earn money to support his family. “I am willing to be bullied and insulted to just get scraps of money from the rich people in order to provide for my family,” Kanthee had written.

This tragic incident has raised serious concerns about the dangerous nature of social media challenges and the influence they have on vulnerable individuals.

