Thirty Killed in North Carolina as Hurricane Helene Swamps

The storm has claimed the lives of at least 105 people across multiple states, with the death toll expected to rise as rescuers access previously unreachable areas.

At least 30 people have been confirmed dead, and many more are missing in Buncombe County, North Carolina, following catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. The county, which includes the city of Asheville, has been the hardest hit in the state. Emergency official Ryan Cole described the aftermath as “biblical devastation,” marking it as the worst natural disaster the region has ever seen.

Nationwide Impact and Rising Death Toll

Hurricane Helene, which initially struck Florida as the most powerful storm to hit the state’s Big Bend region, continued its destructive path through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee. The storm has claimed the lives of at least 105 people across multiple states, with the death toll expected to rise as rescuers access previously unreachable areas.

In Buncombe County alone, more than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for as rescue teams grapple with power outages, downed trees, and impassable roads. Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina stated, “This storm has brought catastrophic devastation… of historic proportions.”

Also read: Typhoon ‘Krathon’ Hits The Phillippines; To Turn “Potentially Destructive”

Relief and Rescue Efforts

The American Red Cross has opened over 140 shelters across the southeastern U.S., with more than 2,000 people seeking refuge. Rescue efforts remain ongoing, with food and supplies being airlifted to areas cut off by the flooding. The North Carolina National Guard has rescued over 119 people, including an infant, as crews continue to search for survivors.

In the hardest-hit areas, including Buncombe County, residents are returning to find their homes destroyed. Local business owner Erin Quevedo shared her experience with The Asheville Citizen Times, recounting the devastation in her salon, which was submerged in five feet of water.

Government Response

Federal emergencies have been declared in six states, including Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. President Joe Biden emphasized the need for swift action, instructing FEMA to expedite support for survivors and to deploy additional teams to the affected regions. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit North Carolina in the coming days, while former President Donald Trump plans to visit Georgia to survey the damage.

Long-Term Consequences

The destruction left by Hurricane Helene is estimated to cost between $95 billion and $110 billion nationwide. While the storm has weakened, officials continue to warn of residual threats from high winds, flooding, and tornadoes. The 2024 hurricane season remains active until November 30, with the potential for more storms on the horizon.

MUST READ: Israeli Airstrikes In Lebanon: 105 Killed, 359 Injured On Sunday