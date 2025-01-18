As the TikTok ban approaches on January 19, users are bracing for the potential loss of their content, following a Supreme Court ruling that upholds the legislation. With the app facing removal from major platforms, many are taking steps to secure their data before the ban takes effect.

Barring any last-minute developments, the ban on TikTok is slated to take effect on Sunday, January 19. Last spring, President Biden signed a piece of legislation mandating either the sale or complete ban of the Chinese-owned app, citing national security concerns. During a recent Supreme Court hearing on the case, one of TikTok’s legal representatives warned that the app could “go dark” immediately after the law takes effect. On Friday, the Court upheld the legislation, clearing the way for the ban to move forward.

Global Implications of the Ban

Countries such as India, where TikTok is already banned, provide a glimpse into what users in the U.S. may experience. In these regions, users are unable to download the app, and even if it was previously downloaded, content fails to load. Experts suggest that TikTok’s functionality in the U.S. could follow a similar path, gradually becoming unusable as the app is removed from major platforms like the App Store and Google Play.

How to Request Your TikTok Data on Desktop

Although the exact impact on the app’s functionality on January 19 remains uncertain, many users are taking proactive measures to secure their data. Some are downloading their videos, likes, comments, and other information in anticipation of losing access to their accounts.

If you’re concerned about losing your content, TikTok allows users to download their data before the ban takes effect. Here’s a step-by-step guide to requesting your information via desktop:

Open your web browser and visit TikTok’s website. Log into your account by clicking the “Log In” button in the top-right corner. Once logged in, hover over your profile picture in the top right and select “Settings.” Under “Manage Account,” find the “Data” section and click on “Download your data.” On the “Download TikTok Data” page, select the type of data you want to download (e.g., all data or just your profile and posts). Choose your preferred file format. Click “Request Data.” You may need to verify your account. Once TikTok processes your request, you will have four days to download the data.

After receiving notification that your data is ready, follow these steps to download it:

Return to the “Download TikTok Data” page. Under the “Download Data” tab, click “Download.” The file will be downloaded as a zip file.

How to Access Your TikTok Posts

After downloading the zip file, open it on your device. Navigate to the folder titled “TikTok.” Click on the “Posts” folder and open the text file. Copy the link provided (note: it will not direct you to the app). Paste the link into your web browser to view your video.

The data provided may not be comprehensive. TikTok specifies that it will exclude data that could “affect the privacy of others.” Saved videos will be downloaded as TikTok links rather than as video files. If not all of your posts are included, you may need to download them manually, one by one.

