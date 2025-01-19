TikTok Is Not The Only App Shutting Down in US, These Apps Too Face The Heat

The message further explains that efforts are underway to work with President-elect Trump in hopes of restoring the popular app.

TikTok, Cap Cut, and Lemon-8 have officially been banned in the United States.

The ban, which was scheduled for Sunday, January 19, took effect on Saturday evening at approximately 11:00 p.m. When users attempt to open the app, they are greeted with a message stating, “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.”

The message further explains that efforts are underway to work with President-elect Trump in hopes of restoring the popular app.

TikTok Goes Dark

TikTok has suspended its services in the United States, temporarily halting access for users of the widely used app. This move comes after the enforcement of a law passed last year, which mandated that ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, sell its stake in the platform by January 19, 2025. ByteDance, however, chose not to comply with this requirement.

With the deadline now passed, TikTok has shut down in the U.S. and displayed a message to users stating, “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, this means TikTok is unavailable for now. We are grateful that President Trump has expressed his willingness to collaborate with us to bring TikTok back once he assumes office. Please stay tuned!”