Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tokyo Voices Alarm As China Conducts Military Drills Near Taiwan

Japan has officially raised concerns with China regarding the recent military exercises conducted near Taiwan, which have heightened regional tensions.

Tokyo Voices Alarm As China Conducts Military Drills Near Taiwan

Japan has officially raised concerns with China regarding the recent military exercises conducted near Taiwan, which have heightened regional tensions. Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki addressed the issue during a press conference on Tuesday, confirming that Japan is closely monitoring the developments.

Japan’s Growing Alarm

Aoki stated that Japan is taking the situation seriously, observing the military activities with “grave interest.” He also revealed that the Japanese government has formally communicated these concerns to China. “We are aware China carried out military drills around Taiwan yesterday. The government is watching related developments with grave interest and has informed the Chinese side of our concerns,” Aoki explained.

China’s Military Moves: A Warning to Taiwan

The military drills, conducted by China on Monday, are seen as a direct warning to Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province. The Chinese Defense Ministry has indicated that it may take further actions against Taiwan if necessary, continuing its assertive stance toward the island. These drills are part of China’s broader strategy to assert its territorial claim over Taiwan while showcasing its military power.

Japan’s Position on Regional Stability

As a nation with strong diplomatic and security ties to Taiwan, Japan remains deeply concerned about the rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Japan has consistently advocated for peaceful dialogue between China and Taiwan and has called for measures that ensure stability in the region, amidst growing military maneuvers by China.

The situation remains fluid, and Japan is expected to continue closely monitoring China’s actions in the coming weeks, especially as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Italy To Finalize 2025 Budget Despite Growing Disagreements Over Bank Levy

Filed under

China Japan military exercises Taiwan
Advertisement

Also Read

Trump’s Legal Team Pushes To Shift Hush Money Case To Federal Jurisdiction

Trump’s Legal Team Pushes To Shift Hush Money Case To Federal Jurisdiction

Indian Army Launches Month-Long Events To Honor 1962 Walong Heroes

Indian Army Launches Month-Long Events To Honor 1962 Walong Heroes

Cong To Contest Jharkhand Polls As Part Of JMM-led Alliance

Cong To Contest Jharkhand Polls As Part Of JMM-led Alliance

Sujalam Sufalam Yojana: A Game Changer For Gujarat’s Agricultural Revival

Sujalam Sufalam Yojana: A Game Changer For Gujarat’s Agricultural Revival

Delhi-Chicago Air India Boeing 777 Flight Diverted To Canada After Bomb Threat

Delhi-Chicago Air India Boeing 777 Flight Diverted To Canada After Bomb Threat

Entertainment

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It FAKE NEWS

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+ Security?

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox