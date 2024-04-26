Top Hamas Leader Claims Hamas Willing To Lay Down Arms Only If An Independent Palestinian State Is Established

A top Hamas political official stated in an interview with a leading news wire that Hamas would be willing to disarm, transition into a political party, and agree to a ceasefire of five years or more with Israel under the condition that an independent Palestinian state is established based on the pre-1967 borders.

Khalil al-Hayya emphasized the importance of forming a fully sovereign Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as well as the return of Palestinian refugees in line with international resolutions. He expressed Hamas’ desire to become part of the Palestine Liberation Organization and form a unified government for Gaza and the West Bank.

In an interview, he stated, “All the experiences of people who fought against occupiers, when they became independent and obtained their rights and their state, what have these forces done? They have turned into political parties and their defending fighting forces have turned into the national army.”

Al-Hayya’s remarks signal a shift in Hamas’ stance, as the group was previously dedicated to Israel’s destruction. However, amidst ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, it is unlikely that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will consider Hamas’ offer, especially given Israel’s recent attacks on Gaza and Netanyahu’s opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state on territories acquired in the 1967 Middle East war.