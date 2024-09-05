Top Ukrainian Diplomat Dmytro Kuleba Resigns

On Wednesday, six Cabinet ministers submitted handwritten resignation notes to parliament with minimal explanations. Kuleba’s exit has not yet been formally approved but marks a significant shift. As Ukraine’s foreign minister, Kuleba became a familiar face internationally, representing his country’s interests and forging crucial alliances with leaders like U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European officials.

At 43, Kuleba was Ukraine’s top diplomat, second only to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in visibility. His career spanned years of advocating for Ukraine’s integration with the West. Before and during the Russian invasion, Kuleba played a pivotal role in rallying Western resolve against autocratic aggression, reinforcing that Ukraine’s struggle was emblematic of a larger ideological battle.

His departure comes as a shock, given his successful efforts in cultivating international military and political support for Ukraine. Still, Olexiy Haran, a political science professor at Kyiv Mohyla University, emphasized that this change is unlikely to affect Ukrainian foreign policy. “We do not know what his next position will be,” Haran said but noted that Kuleba was widely respected as a communicator and strategist.

A Diplomatic Career Marked by Determination

Born into a diplomatic family, Kuleba’s experience as a teenager at an international school in Vienna shaped his belief that Ukraine’s future lay with the West, not in Russia’s post-Soviet orbit. He joined the foreign ministry in 2003, later representing Ukraine in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). His calm, analytical demeanour contrasted with the military attire favoured by President Zelenskyy, yet he was a powerful voice for Ukraine’s cause.

After Russia’s 2022 invasion, Kuleba’s tireless diplomacy helped maintain Ukraine’s global profile. However, reports suggest that tensions with other officials in Zelenskyy’s office, who have direct influence over defence and foreign policy, may have contributed to his resignation.

Kuleba’s resignation comes as Ukraine faces intensifying battles in the east and mounts its own incursions into Russian territory. As the war with Russia evolves, the Ukrainian government appears to be preparing for new challenges, including the uncertainty surrounding U.S. military aid ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

President Zelenskyy hinted at a broader government overhaul during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, calling for “new energy” in diplomacy and other areas. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his departure, Kuleba continued with his duties on Wednesday, strongly condemning Russian airstrikes in Lviv, reaffirming his unwavering stance against Russian aggression.

Kuleba leaves behind a legacy of steadfast diplomacy and strategic leadership, and his next steps will likely be watched closely both in Ukraine and abroad.