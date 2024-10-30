Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Tornado Watch Issued As Kansas And Oklahoma Brace For Rare ‘High-Risk’ Storms

Millions in Kansas and Oklahoma brace for severe storms under a rare “high-risk” alert, with tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, and large hail forecasted to strike through Monday night.

Tornado Watch Issued As Kansas And Oklahoma Brace For Rare ‘High-Risk’ Storms

A tornado watch has been activated for parts of Kansas and Oklahoma, effective until 9 p.m. Monday, with severe thunderstorms forecasted to bring 75 mph winds, large hail, and potential tornadoes. This alert impacts around 2.1 million people, including those in Oklahoma City, Wichita, and surrounding communities.

The National Weather Service has urged residents to stay informed, secure outdoor items, and prepare for potential power outages. Essential institutions like schools, hospitals, and local governments in the affected areas have activated emergency plans to respond rapidly should conditions deteriorate.

Unusual ‘High-Risk’ Warning In Place

In a rare move, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued a “high-risk” warning for central Oklahoma and southern Kansas, underscoring the severity of the incoming storm system. This high-risk label is uncommon and only used when extreme weather conditions are highly likely.

Nearly 10 million people reside in the affected regions, including residents in major cities like Oklahoma City and Wichita.

“It’s the highest level of threat we can assign. And it’s a day to take very, very seriously,” cautioned Bill Bunting, deputy director of the Storm Prediction Center. “This type of warning is not common, and it’s critical to heed it,” he added. Other areas under watch include Kansas City, Missouri, and Lincoln, Nebraska, where residents are urged to be vigilant and ready to take shelter if necessary.

Ongoing Preparations As Emergency Services Mobilize

In response to the forecast, the Oklahoma State Emergency Operations Center has been fully activated, coordinating storm response from its base near the state Capitol. Many state agencies have granted early dismissal for non-essential personnel, allowing them time to prepare. This comes after last weekend’s deadly storms in Oklahoma, which left a trail of destruction.

The last “high-risk” warning was issued on March 31, 2023, when a massive storm swept through parts of the South and Midwest, affecting communities in Arkansas, Illinois, and Indiana. AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter emphasized that Monday’s high-risk alert represents “the most severe weather event in five years.”

Meteorologists Warn Of A ‘Perfect Setup’ For Major Tornado Outbreak

Jon Porter of AccuWeather warns that conditions are highly favorable for a major tornado outbreak across the southern Plains, noting that “all the ingredients you need are here today.” Porter further cautioned that thunderstorms could generate winds exceeding 80 mph and produce “supercell” tornadoes — powerful, sustained storms that can create large-scale destruction.

“These are the kinds of tornadoes that can be particularly intense and long-lasting,” Porter explained. “They have the potential to last for 45 minutes to an hour or more, leaving paths of destruction in their wake.” Residents in the affected areas are advised to take shelter immediately upon receiving alerts and to monitor updates closely as conditions evolve.

Filed under

Kansas oklahoma Tornado Watch World news
Advertisement

