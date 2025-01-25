The U.S. State Department has suspended funding to organizations that assist refugees with housing, job placement, and other essential services, according to a letter dated Friday and reviewed by Reuters.

The U.S. State Department has suspended funding to organizations that assist refugees with housing, job placement, and other essential services, according to a letter dated Friday and reviewed by Reuters. This funding freeze is part of a broader move by President Donald Trump to halt the resettlement of refugees from overseas indefinitely.

Aid Groups Ordered to Halt Refugee Assistance Funding

The letter directed agencies receiving federal grants for refugee assistance to cease all activities tied to the paused funding and to “cancel as many outstanding obligations as possible.” This suspension includes critical programs aimed at helping refugees adapt to life in the U.S., including finding housing and jobs.

Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

This action follows Trump’s sweeping immigration policy changes after taking office earlier this week. Alongside the refugee program freeze, he ordered a 90-day pause on foreign development assistance. Trump announced that the resettlement program would undergo a three-month review to determine whether it aligns with his administration’s “America First” agenda.

“Trump’s abrupt refugee halt led to the cancellation of all scheduled refugee arrivals, including 1,660 Afghans, some of whom were family members of U.S. military personnel,” sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Impacts on Refugees in the U.S.

The funding freeze could have immediate consequences for refugees already living in the U.S. Aid organizations have warned that the lack of financial support might make it harder for refugees to maintain housing, find employment, and integrate into American society.

Three individuals familiar with the situation stated that agencies are still assessing the full impact of the suspension but anticipate significant challenges for vulnerable populations.

Humanitarian Groups Express Outrage Over Freezing Refugee Assistance

John Slocum, the executive director of Refugee Council USA, a coalition of organizations that provide aid to refugees, strongly criticized the decision.

“This funding freeze is unfathomably cruel,” Slocum said, urging the Trump administration to reverse the order.

The sudden decision has drawn widespread criticism from humanitarian organizations, which argue that it undermines the country’s moral responsibility to support refugees.

Contrast With Biden’s Refugee Policies

The funding pause starkly contrasts with the refugee policies under President Joe Biden, who had significantly increased refugee admissions. In fiscal year 2024, the U.S. accepted 100,000 refugees, with plans to admit even more in 2025.

As of mid-January, a senior Biden administration official confirmed that another 100,000 vetted refugees were prepared to travel to the U.S. However, Trump’s suspension abruptly halted these arrivals, leaving many in limbo.

Trump’s immigration crackdown extends beyond the U.S., with the 90-day halt on foreign development assistance likely to impact humanitarian operations worldwide. Relief efforts in regions like Afghanistan, where resources are already stretched thin, are expected to face further strain.

Uncertain Future for Refugee Support

The State Department has yet to issue a formal comment on the funding suspension. Aid organizations and refugees alike are left in uncertainty, with many questioning how the suspension aligns with America’s historical role as a beacon for those seeking safety and a fresh start.

As the debate over Trump’s policies continues, advocates are calling for urgent action to reinstate funding and restart the refugee resettlement program to prevent further harm to displaced individuals and families.