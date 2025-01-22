Over the years, NGN has faced more than 1,300 lawsuits and paid hundreds of millions of pounds to settle claims involving phone hacking and other illegal practices.

Prince Harry has reached a significant settlement in his privacy lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper group, News Group Newspapers (NGN).

The publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World admitted for the first time to engaging in unlawful activities, marking a historic victory for the Duke of Sussex.

How Much Money Did Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun Give To Prince Harry?

NGN also acknowledged invading the privacy of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, during her lifetime, further intensifying the impact of the case. Harry’s legal representative, David Sherborne, confirmed that the settlement includes substantial damages, reportedly reaching an eight-figure sum, according to a source close to the matter.

The lawsuit, filed in London’s High Court, accused NGN of illegally obtaining private information about Prince Harry between 1996 and 2011. Initially denying any misconduct at The Sun, the publisher finally admitted wrongdoing following last-minute negotiations. A trial, set to begin this week, was avoided as the parties reached an agreement.

“NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun into his private life and that of his late mother, Princess Diana,” Sherborne stated. The publisher also acknowledged using private investigators to conduct unlawful activities during Harry’s youth, causing significant distress to the royal.

About The Lawsuit

Over the years, NGN has faced more than 1,300 lawsuits and paid hundreds of millions of pounds to settle claims involving phone hacking and other illegal practices. Despite these payouts, the company consistently denied similar allegations against The Sun—until now.

Prince Harry emphasized that his fight wasn’t about monetary compensation but about accountability. He sought to expose the unethical actions of senior executives and editors, ensuring they admitted their wrongdoing and faced consequences.

This settlement represents a turning point in the ongoing battle against media intrusion and sets a precedent for holding powerful publishers accountable for violating privacy rights.

This version incorporates SEO elements like relevant keywords (e.g., “Prince Harry privacy case,” “Rupert Murdoch,” “News Group Newspapers,” etc.) while ensuring originality and readability.

ALSO READ: Who Killed Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hammadi? Senior Hezbollah Commander Shot Dead Outside His Home: Report