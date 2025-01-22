The attackers arrived in two vehicles and opened fire, leaving Hammadi gravely injured. Despite being transported to the hospital, he was declared dead shortly after the incident.

Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hammadi, a senior Hezbollah commander and long-time fugitive on the FBI’s most-wanted list, was fatally shot outside his residence in eastern Lebanon on Tuesday night, as reported by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

Who Killed Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hammadi?

The motive for the killing remains uncertain. While some local reports suggest it may have been linked to a prolonged family dispute, no official confirmation has been made, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hammadi had been sought by U.S. authorities for decades due to his involvement in the 1985 hijacking of Lufthansa Flight 847, during which an American passenger was tortured and killed.

His actions made him a prominent figure on the FBI’s list of wanted criminals, associated with several acts of violence targeting Western interests.

This assassination occurs during a volatile period for Hezbollah, which has faced significant losses in its ongoing conflict with Israel. The group was heavily involved in the 2023 war with Israel, alongside Hamas, resulting in the deaths of several senior Hezbollah figures.

Israel has also intensified its attacks on Hezbollah’s supply networks, striking key infrastructure in Syria and Israel.

The killing comes amid broader regional instability, with heightened violence in areas like the West Bank. Recently, Israeli forces carried out a raid in Jenin, leaving at least nine Palestinians dead and dozens injured.

This adds to the already precarious situation, as a ceasefire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah-backed groups in southern Lebanon remains fragile.

