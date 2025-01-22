Trump Advocates For ‘Quality People’ In The U.S. Amid H-1B Visa Discussion

Explore the debate over the H-1B visa program. Does it undercut American workers or help fill critical skill gaps in industries like tech and engineering?

US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the contentious debate surrounding the H-1B visa program, which allows foreign guest workers to fill specialized jobs in the United States. Speaking at a White House news conference on January 21, Trump emphasized the importance of welcoming highly skilled talent into the country to boost U.S. businesses and ensure continued economic growth.

Trump Supports Skilled Immigrants, Citing Benefits for U.S. Growth

During the press briefing with top tech executives, including Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Trump shared his views on the H-1B visa program. He acknowledged the debate over the issue but made it clear that his priority is bringing in “quality people” from around the world.

“We need the best and the brightest,” Trump stated. “We have to have quality people coming in. That’s how we expand businesses, and in doing so, we help everyone.”

Trump addressed concerns from both sides of the debate, saying, “I like both sides of the argument.” He emphasized the need for competent people across various industries—not just in engineering but in roles like maître d’s, wine experts, and even top-tier waitstaff. Trump pointed out that by hiring skilled foreign workers, businesses could thrive, benefiting the broader economy and creating more opportunities for American workers.

Trump’s Personal Experience with the H-1B Program

Trump also drew on his own experience with the H-1B program, stating, “I know the program very well. I use the program myself.” He explained that the program’s flexibility allows businesses to hire top-tier talent across various fields, thus ensuring high-quality service and operations. His comments came amid ongoing discussions about the program’s impact on U.S. workers.

Support and Opposition

While tech industry leaders like Tesla CEO Elon Musk support the H-1B program for attracting high-level talent, many of Trump’s supporters argue that it undermines American jobs. Critics believe that allowing foreign workers into specialized fields could potentially displace U.S. workers who are qualified but may not meet the exact skill sets required by employers.

