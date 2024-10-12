Trump Campaign Responds To Harris Releasing Medical History

Former President Donald Trump's campaign responded to a challenge from Vice President Kamala Harris, who released her medical report on Saturday morning, by stating that Trump had already shared medical updates from his personal physician.

The campaign noted that Trump had voluntarily provided these updates, along with detailed reports from Dr. Ronny Jackson, who treated him after the first assassination attempt, all concluding that Trump was in excellent health and fit to serve as Commander in Chief, according to campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

Kamala Harris releases health summary

Kamala Harris released a health summary from her White House physician, who affirmed that she possesses the physical and mental resilience required to carry out the responsibilities of the presidency. Her physician, Joshua Simmons, confirmed that she is in excellent health in the summary released on Saturday morning. Harris’s decision to release her medical information is seen as a challenge to Donald Trump, whose health and age have come under growing scrutiny.

“Significant” mental decline in Trump

Former Trump ally Chris Christie recently expressed concerns about Trump’s fitness to serve, citing what he described as a “significant” mental decline in the former president.

On Friday, during rallies in Reno, Nevada, and Aurora, Colorado, Trump promoted anti-immigration rhetoric, calling for the death penalty for migrants who kill American citizens and suggesting the enactment of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. Aurora’s Republican mayor, Mike Coffman, criticized Trump’s comments, emphasizing that neither the city nor the state had been “taken over” or “invaded” by migrant gangs.

Harris challenges Trump to release health history

Harris, speaking to reporters before heading to North Carolina, added pressure on Trump to release his own health assessment. She remarked that it seemed Trump and his team were reluctant to reveal whether he is fit for the presidency. When asked about Trump’s mental acuity, Harris encouraged the public to watch his rallies and judge for themselves, pointing out how he often strays off-topic and fails to focus on solutions to the issues that most concern the American people.

