Saturday, October 12, 2024
Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Migrants in Violent Crimes During Fiery Rally

In his Friday night speech, Trump, a former president seeking a second term, reiterated misleading claims about immigrants in the U.S., appealing to nativist sentiments.

Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Migrants in Violent Crimes During Fiery Rally

During a rally in Aurora, Colorado, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called for the death penalty for migrants who kill U.S. citizens or law enforcement officers. In his Friday night speech, Trump, a former president seeking a second term, reiterated misleading claims about immigrants in the U.S., appealing to nativist sentiments.

“Occupied America” and Mass Deportation

“Now America is known all throughout the world as occupied America,” Trump said, referring to a supposed “invasion” of migrants. He outlined a vision for his potential return to office, with policies focused on mass deportations. “To everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make this pledge and vow to you: November 5, 2024, will be liberation day in America,” he declared, referring to election day.

Trump has consistently raised the issue of immigration in his campaign, pointing to a rise in southern border crossings under President Joe Biden’s administration. Critics, however, have compared Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric to language historically used by white supremacist movements.

Local Pushback Against Misinformation

The rally in Aurora aimed to stoke fears around immigration, with the city often cited by Trump as an example of alleged migrant-related lawlessness. Recently, misinformation about the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua allegedly controlling parts of the city had spread, though media reports indicated these claims were false.

Local officials, including Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, pushed back against the rumors, noting that only a few incidents related to the gang had been reported in the city of 400,000 residents. Coffman emphasized that Aurora is “a considerably safe city—not a city overrun by Venezuelan gangs.”

Despite this, Trump continued to repeat the false claims, promising to “rescue” Aurora and other cities from an “invasion” of migrants. “We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States,” Trump vowed.

Xenophobic Stereotypes and Policy Proposals

Trump also invoked stereotypes, suggesting migrants were bringing diseases into the country. “They’re very sick, very sick. They’re coming into our country with highly contagious diseases,” he said, asserting these migrants were allowed to “infect our country.”

As part of his policy plan, Trump mentioned invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, allowing the federal government to round up and deport foreigners from hostile nations. He also emphasized his call for harsh penalties, saying, “I’m hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer.”

Looking Toward 2024 Election

The Aurora rally came as Trump entered the final stretch of the election campaign, with just over 20 days left until the vote. His anti-immigrant sentiment has been a hallmark of his political messaging, dating back to his first run for office in 2016.

Experts warn that dehumanizing rhetoric about migrants and foreigners increases the risk of violence. Nonetheless, immigration remains one of the top issues for U.S. voters, giving politicians like Trump fertile ground to exploit.

Filed under

American Migrants donald trump Donald Trump Speech Migrants
