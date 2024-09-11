Trump Claims He Sent Taliban Leader a Photo of His House, Sparking Meme Frenzy Online

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s claim that he sent a photo of his own house to a Taliban leader.

During a heated debate with Democratic rival Kamala Harris, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s claim that he sent a photo of his own house to a Taliban leader has ignited a storm of memes and social media buzz.

Trump’s Controversial Debate Comment

The unusual claim surfaced as Trump discussed his negotiations with the Taliban during his presidency, prior to the 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Trump was defending his handling of the negotiations against criticism from Harris, who described the deal as “one of the weakest” ever brokered with the Taliban.

“I told Abdul don’t do it anymore, you do it anymore, you’re going to have problems. And he said why do you send me a picture of my house? I said you’re going to have to figure that out, Abdul. And for 18 months we had nobody killed,” Trump stated.

Also read: Trump and Harris Clash Over Project 2025 in Opening Debate Exchange

Trump appeared to be referring to Abdul Ghani Baradar, a prominent Taliban commander and Afghanistan’s first deputy prime minister. The remark was made during their first televised debate of the 2024 presidential race.

Social Media Reactions and Memes

Trump’s statement quickly became a topic of online amusement and satire. Social media users flooded platforms with memes imagining the awkwardness of Taliban leaders receiving a photo of Trump’s house. The comment elicited laughter from Harris and drew widespread attention from netizens who found humor in the bizarre anecdote.

Take a look at some of the memes:

Abdul when trump sent him a picture of his house pic.twitter.com/dNrWch9fC2 — ? (@Eaststarr6) September 11, 2024

“Abdul: “why did you send me a picture of my house?” Trump: “you gotta figure that out yourself, Abdul” AY YOOOO 🤣😭#Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/XPwxhCXTZw — K o n 🦂 (@IAmMrEllis) September 11, 2024

Another user, Abdul, mocked the former president, stating that the latter was obsessed with him since he was talking about him again.

oh god is trump talking about me again he’s obsessed — abdul 🌌📷 (@Advil) September 11, 2024

Debate Highlights

In the debate, Harris seized the opportunity to challenge Trump on several fronts. She criticized his handling of criminal cases, his support for corporations over small businesses, and his overall approach to governance. Harris’s performance and pointed criticisms marked a sharp contrast to Trump’s responses.

Polling and Election Outlook

The debate comes as the 2024 presidential race tightens. Trump, who had initially led in national polls, is now facing stiff competition from Harris, who has managed to secure a slight lead in recent surveys. As the election draws nearer, the race remains highly competitive.

Potential Historic Impact

Should Harris win the November election, she would make history as the first female president of the United States. The campaign’s current dynamics highlight a critical moment in the race, with both candidates actively addressing key issues and shaping their public images.