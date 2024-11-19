Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Trump Nominates Ex-Congressman Sean Duffy for Transportation Secretary

Former Wisconsin Representative Sean Duffy has been nominated by Donald Trump to serve as the Secretary of Transportation

Trump Nominates Ex-Congressman Sean Duffy for Transportation Secretary

Former Wisconsin Representative Sean Duffy has been nominated by Donald Trump to serve as the Secretary of Transportation. Duffy, a former prosecutor and prominent Fox News contributor, represented Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District for over eight years. He co-hosted The Bottom Line on Fox Business, while his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, co-hosts Fox & Friends Weekend.

Congressional Career and Bipartisan Achievements

During his tenure in Congress, Duffy focused on infrastructure development and worked across party lines to clear hurdles for major projects. Trump highlighted Duffy’s role in the St. Croix Crossing, a significant road and bridge project linking Wisconsin and Minnesota, as evidence of his leadership and dedication. Trump described him as “admired across the aisle” for his efforts to modernize and expand critical infrastructure.

Criticism of Current Administration

Duffy has been a vocal critic of current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, particularly concerning issues like airline travel disruptions in 2022. Trump emphasized Duffy’s commitment to ensuring safe and efficient travel for American families, noting his personal connection as a father of nine children.

From Media to Public Office

Duffy transitioned to a media career after leaving Congress in 2019, providing political commentary and analysis on Fox News. His departure from the network was announced following Trump’s nomination. A Fox spokesperson commended Duffy’s “valuable insights” and wished him success in his return to public service.

Challenges Ahead

If confirmed, Duffy will oversee the Department of Transportation, which employs more than 55,000 people and manages a budget exceeding $110 billion. He will inherit responsibilities under the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, which allocates additional funding to modernize America’s rail, transit, and broader infrastructure systems.

Personal Life and Family Values

Duffy resigned from Congress to care for his daughter, born with a heart defect, underscoring his commitment to family. Trump praised Duffy’s understanding of the importance of safe and reliable transportation for families, describing him as “the husband of a wonderful woman” and “the father of nine incredible children.”

With his legal background, congressional experience, and dedication to public service, Duffy’s nomination signals a focus on advancing infrastructure development and addressing transportation challenges in the coming years.

donald trump Sean Duffy Transportation Secretary
