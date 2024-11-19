Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

UAE Could Use AI To Increase Cloud Seeding To Combat Water Scarcity

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to improve its cloud-seeding operations, aiming to increase rainfall and alleviate water scarcity in the nation.

UAE Could Use AI To Increase Cloud Seeding To Combat Water Scarcity

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to improve its cloud-seeding operations, aiming to increase rainfall and alleviate water scarcity in the nation. This innovation comes as part of the UAE’s broader commitment to sustainability and environmental management.

AI-Driven Cloud Seeding Operations

The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science recently showcased the role of AI in optimizing cloud-seeding missions. The program, held at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) headquarters in Abu Dhabi, highlighted AI’s potential to revolutionize weather manipulation. By incorporating AI, the UAE seeks to increase the precision and effectiveness of cloud seeding, a technique used to stimulate rainfall by introducing substances like salt or silver iodide into clouds.

Tackling Water Scarcity Through Technology

The UAE, like many arid regions, faces severe water scarcity due to low rainfall levels. While desalination has been a key solution, it remains energy-intensive and costly. AI-driven cloud seeding offers a more sustainable alternative by enhancing rainfall levels, which could reduce the reliance on desalinated water and support the country’s growing water needs.

Global Efforts and the UAE’s Proactive Role

AI’s integration into cloud seeding aligns with global efforts to use technology to tackle environmental challenges. Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, WMO president and NCM director, emphasized that water security requires more than traditional methods. AI can help meteorologists identify optimal cloud conditions and guide cloud-seeding operations, as described by Omar Al Yazeedi, NCM’s deputy director general.

Setting Standards for Sustainable Development

The UAE’s innovative approach to cloud seeding reflects its commitment to long-term resource management and sustainable development. By advancing AI applications in environmental science, the country sets a benchmark for using cutting-edge technologies to solve real-world problems, ensuring a stable water supply for future generations.

International Rain Augmentation Forum

To further advance its leadership in rain augmentation science, the UAE will host the International Rain Augmentation Forum, a global event focusing on cloud seeding techniques and AI’s role in enhancing water security. This forum will foster discussions on innovative approaches to addressing water scarcity worldwide.

Read More : Elon Musk Frustrates Trump Inner Circle After Accusing MAGA Loyalist Of…

Filed under

AI uae water scarcity
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox