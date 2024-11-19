Elon Musk Frustrates Trump Inner Circle After Accusing MAGA Loyalist Of…

Elon Musk’s close relationship with Donald Trump may be facing turbulence as the Tesla billionaire’s growing influence over Trump’s Cabinet selections has caused friction within the MAGA circle. Musk, who has become a significant donor and ally to Trump, has been pushing for certain appointments, including advocating for Howard Lutnick as Treasury Secretary. This has led to tensions, particularly with Boris Epshteyn, a longtime Trump advisor. According to sources, the two had a heated confrontation at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, with Musk accusing Epshteyn of having too much influence over Trump’s decisions. This incident reportedly escalated into a “massive blowup,” with Musk accusing Epshteyn of leaking Cabinet picks to the press, which Epshteyn denied.

Musk’s Bold Endorsements Stir Discomfort Among Trump’s Inner Circle

Musk’s influence has not been limited to the Treasury Department, as reports indicate his backing of Lutnick has caused discomfort among Trump and his team. This has led to other potential candidates, like Kevin Warsh and Marc Rowan, being considered for the Treasury role. Musk’s maneuvers have added to the frustration among Trump’s aides, who are concerned about his growing sway in the selection process.

Tensions Over Cabinet Roles and Legal Appointments

Musk’s rising influence is also causing issues with legal appointments. Epshteyn, who has played a crucial role in recommending legal figures for the administration, has been pushing controversial nominations, including Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general. The possibility of Gaetz’s appointment has sparked backlash from some Republicans due to past controversies, but Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

Musk’s Role in Shaping the Administration

Musk is expected to play a key role in shaping the new administration, especially with his involvement in heading the “Department of Government Efficiency.” Reports also suggest that Musk’s influence extends to positions like Treasury, Education, and Commerce, where there are still several key roles to be filled. This influence is stirring debate on the potential disruptive choices Trump may make in his Cabinet, including in Education, where candidates like Tiffany Justice are under consideration.

Read More : Matt Gaetz Faces Allegations Amid Attorney General Nomination