Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Elon Musk Frustrates Trump Inner Circle After Accusing MAGA Loyalist Of…

Elon Musk’s close relationship with Donald Trump may be facing turbulence as the Tesla billionaire’s growing influence over Trump’s Cabinet selections has caused friction within the MAGA circle.

Elon Musk Frustrates Trump Inner Circle After Accusing MAGA Loyalist Of…

Elon Musk’s close relationship with Donald Trump may be facing turbulence as the Tesla billionaire’s growing influence over Trump’s Cabinet selections has caused friction within the MAGA circle. Musk, who has become a significant donor and ally to Trump, has been pushing for certain appointments, including advocating for Howard Lutnick as Treasury Secretary. This has led to tensions, particularly with Boris Epshteyn, a longtime Trump advisor. According to sources, the two had a heated confrontation at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, with Musk accusing Epshteyn of having too much influence over Trump’s decisions. This incident reportedly escalated into a “massive blowup,” with Musk accusing Epshteyn of leaking Cabinet picks to the press, which Epshteyn denied.

Musk’s Bold Endorsements Stir Discomfort Among Trump’s Inner Circle

Musk’s influence has not been limited to the Treasury Department, as reports indicate his backing of Lutnick has caused discomfort among Trump and his team. This has led to other potential candidates, like Kevin Warsh and Marc Rowan, being considered for the Treasury role. Musk’s maneuvers have added to the frustration among Trump’s aides, who are concerned about his growing sway in the selection process.

Tensions Over Cabinet Roles and Legal Appointments

Musk’s rising influence is also causing issues with legal appointments. Epshteyn, who has played a crucial role in recommending legal figures for the administration, has been pushing controversial nominations, including Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general. The possibility of Gaetz’s appointment has sparked backlash from some Republicans due to past controversies, but Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

Musk’s Role in Shaping the Administration

Musk is expected to play a key role in shaping the new administration, especially with his involvement in heading the “Department of Government Efficiency.” Reports also suggest that Musk’s influence extends to positions like Treasury, Education, and Commerce, where there are still several key roles to be filled. This influence is stirring debate on the potential disruptive choices Trump may make in his Cabinet, including in Education, where candidates like Tiffany Justice are under consideration.

Read More : Matt Gaetz Faces Allegations Amid Attorney General Nomination

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk US CABINET
Advertisement

Also Read

International Men’s Day 2024: Celebrating Positive Male Role Models & Mental Health Awarenes

International Men’s Day 2024: Celebrating Positive Male Role Models & Mental Health Awarenes

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox