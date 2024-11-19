Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Matt Gaetz Faces Allegations Amid Attorney General Nomination

Matt Gaetz, nominated to be the next US Attorney General, is under scrutiny for multiple allegations stemming from his tenure as a Florida Congressman.

Matt Gaetz Faces Allegations Amid Attorney General Nomination

Matt Gaetz, nominated to be the next US Attorney General, is under scrutiny for multiple allegations stemming from his tenure as a Florida Congressman. These include claims of sexual misconduct, drug use, bribery, and campaign fund misuse.

A congressional ethics panel has been investigating these allegations, including an explosive claim that Gaetz engaged in sexual activity with a minor. A woman who attended a 2017 party with Gaetz testified that she witnessed him having sex with the underage individual, her lawyer stated. Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing, calling the investigation a “smear campaign.”

Justice Department Investigation

The Justice Department previously investigated these allegations, including claims of sex trafficking involving a 17-year-old girl. However, federal authorities closed the probe without filing charges against Gaetz. In his defense, Gaetz has pointed to the lack of charges as proof of his innocence, stating, “Lies were weaponized to try to destroy me.”

Joel Greenberg’s Role in the Case

Joel Greenberg, a former associate of Gaetz, admitted to paying young women to attend parties involving drugs and sex. He also claimed Gaetz was involved with a minor, a claim federal investigators could not substantiate. Greenberg is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to various crimes, including underage sex trafficking and fraud.

Impact on Gaetz’s Nomination

Gaetz’s resignation from Congress following his nomination as Attorney General placed him outside the jurisdiction of the House Ethics Committee. This move effectively halted the imminent release of the committee’s findings. House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the decision not to release the report, citing protocol that limits investigations to current members of Congress.

However, pressure is mounting for transparency. An attorney representing a then-minor involved in the case has called for the report’s release, stating she provided testimony alleging misconduct by Gaetz. The attorney emphasized the importance of public access to information, declaring, “Democracy demands transparency. Release the Gaetz Ethics report.”

Senate Concerns and Potential Leak

Some Senate Republicans have expressed interest in reviewing the ethics report as part of Gaetz’s confirmation process. Meanwhile, sources indicate the ethics panel has evidence of Venmo transactions linking Gaetz to payments for women attending parties involving drugs and sex.

The ethics committee is expected to reconvene soon to decide on the report’s status. Even if it is not officially released, speculation is growing that it may be leaked to the media, intensifying scrutiny of Gaetz’s nomination.

donald trump Matt Gaetz US CABINET
