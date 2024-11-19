Harshita Brella Murder: 24 Year Old Indian Woman Killed In London; Family Demands Justice

The family of Harshita Brella, a 24-year-old Indian woman allegedly murdered by her husband in London, is calling for justice as they grieve her tragic death. Harshita’s body was discovered in the trunk of a car in East London, months after she reportedly endured domestic abuse in her arranged marriage.

The mother of a woman allegedly murdered and left in the trunk of a car in East London has called for justice for her daughter. Speaking from the family home in Delhi, Sudesh Kumari, the mother of Harshita Brella, expressed her anguish in an interview with the BBC.

Killed by husband UK after arranged marriage in 2023

Harshita, described by her sister Sonia Dabas as being “very excited” to move to the UK in April after entering an arranged marriage with Pankaj Lamba, was reportedly killed by her husband, according to Northamptonshire Police. Authorities believe Lamba fled the country after transporting Harshita’s body to Ilford, East London.

Her father, Satbir Brella, urged that justice be served and pleaded for his daughter’s body to be repatriated to India for proper funeral rites. He characterized Harshita as a dedicated and earnest individual who aspired to become a teacher. Before moving to the UK, she spent her time tutoring children and pursuing her own studies.

Harshita Brella murder

Sonia, Harshita’s sister, described their bond as inseparable, expressing profound grief over the loss. Recounting their last conversation on November 10, Sonia stated that Harshita had mentioned making dinner and waiting for Lamba to return home. When her phone remained off for two days, the family grew concerned, and by November 13, they asked acquaintances to file a complaint.

Northamptonshire Police were contacted about Harshita’s welfare on November 15, which led to the discovery of her body and the initiation of a murder investigation. Sonia revealed to BBC that Harshita and Lamba were legally married in August 2023 and held a traditional Indian ceremony in March before relocating to Corby, Northamptonshire, in late April. Lamba was a student in London, while Harshita worked in a warehouse. However, Sonia noted that her sister faced significant challenges in her marriage, describing her life in London as unhappy due to alleged mistreatment by Lamba.

Harshita Brella physically abused previously

Harshita’s father disclosed that Lamba had complained about trivial matters, such as her failing to prepare meals on time and maintaining frequent communication with her mother. In August, Harshita reportedly called her father, saying she had fled after being physically abused by Lamba. Sonia recounted how Harshita was pursued and attacked in public before a passerby intervened, allowing her to escape and seek help.

Court records show that Harshita was granted a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) in early September, issued by Northampton Magistrates’ Court. The order prohibited her alleged abuser from visiting her workplace or engaging in any form of intimidation, harassment, or violence. However, the order, which lasted 28 days, expired without further legal action.

Northamptonshire Police starts investigation

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the existence of prior contact with Harshita, prompting a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Law enforcement officials have been conducting investigations at multiple locations, including the site in Ilford where her body was found. Police stated that the suspect was someone known to Harshita and emphasized there was no wider risk to the public.

Authorities are urging anyone with information that could assist in bringing Harshita’s killer to justice to contact them, referencing incident number 24000678713. The family, devastated by the loss, hopes for the return of her remains to India for her soul’s peace.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read More: Khalistan Group Organizes ‘Referendum’ In Auckland Amid Criticism