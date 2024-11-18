Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Khalistan Group Organizes ‘Referendum’ In Auckland Amid Criticism

A pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), held a ‘referendum’ on Sunday at Aotea Square in Auckland, New Zealand, calling for an independent Sikh homeland.

A pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), held a ‘referendum’ on Sunday at Aotea Square in Auckland, New Zealand, calling for an independent Sikh homeland. This event, part of a series of similar activities organized by SFJ in various countries, has drawn sharp criticism from the Indian community in New Zealand.

Local Authorities and Public Safety

New Zealand authorities allowed the event under the country’s commitment to freedom of expression. According to a police spokesperson, public safety measures were implemented in collaboration with the organisers and relevant authorities to ensure the event remained peaceful, as reported by media sources.

Indian Diaspora Raises Concerns

Leaders from the Indian diaspora have voiced concerns over the event, warning that it could create discord and disrupt social harmony. Narendra Bhana, president of the New Zealand Indian Central Association, emphasized the importance of vigilance against “foreign influences” that could disturb the peace.

“The Indian community here in New Zealand is united in its stance to reject all such external influences that may not align with the values of community and respect integral to the diverse cultures in this country,” he stated earlier.

Divided Opinions Among the Sikh Community

New Zealand’s Sikh community, which represents around one percent of the country’s population, remains divided over the Khalistan issue. While some support the SFJ’s cause, many others, including local Sikh organisations, have distanced themselves from the movement.

Voter Turnout and Leadership

The referendum was conducted by the independent Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC). Dr. Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, president of the Council of Khalistan and a founding member of SFJ, claimed that over 37,000 votes were cast during the event.

India’s Diplomatic Response

Following the announcement of the referendum, India raised the issue with New Zealand’s foreign minister during a recent bilateral meeting. Indian authorities expressed concerns over the use of public spaces, particularly municipal facilities, for such activities, citing potential implications for social harmony.

SFJ’s Global Activities and India’s Stand

SFJ has previously organised similar referendums in countries like Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The organisation, banned in India since 2019, continues to face criticism from Indian authorities for its secessionist agenda.

India has consistently conveyed its objections to such events, emphasizing their potential to harm international relations and disrupt local peace. Concerns over the Auckland referendum were also formally communicated to New Zealand’s government, reflecting India’s strong stance on the matter.

