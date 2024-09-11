Trump Repeats False Claims About Immigrants in Presidential Debate; Kamala Harris Laughs

Republican nominee Donald Trump attacked immigrants with unfounded accusations, asserting that new Haitian arrivals in Springfield, Ohio, were “eating the cats” of local residents. During the debate, Trump claimed, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs — the people that came in — they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country.” These statements were swiftly challenged by Springfield’s city manager, who firmly denied any such claims and stated that they were entirely baseless.

