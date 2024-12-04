Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Tucker Carlson Announces Return To Russia For Talks On Ukraine Conflict

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in a video shared on X, declared, “We are closer to nuclear war than at any time in history.”

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in a video shared on X, declared, “We are closer to nuclear war than at any time in history.” The conservative commentator criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, citing the approval of American-made long-range missile deployments on Russian territory as a critical factor escalating tensions.

“We are, unbeknownst to most Americans, in a hot war with Russia. An undeclared war you did not vote for and that most Americans don’t want but is ongoing,” Carlson stated, expressing concerns that the current situation surpasses the Cuban Missile Crisis in its gravity.

Plans to Interview Sergey Lavrov

Carlson announced plans to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to gain insights into the ongoing conflict and provide a perspective from Russia. He previously conducted a high-profile interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this year, making him the first Western journalist to directly interview Putin since the war began.

Carlson also alleged that the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv blocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from appearing on his program. He claimed, “The American embassy in Kyiv, with our tax dollars to pay for, told the Zelenskyy government: ‘No, you may not do the interview.’”

Carlson stated that his team had made repeated attempts to secure an interview with Zelenskyy, including discussions with individuals close to him. However, these efforts were reportedly obstructed by the U.S. government.

Supporters and Critics React

Carlson’s announcement garnered a mixed reaction online. While several supporters praised his efforts, with one commenting, “Tucker is hands down the best journalist on the planet,” others criticized him for his stance. A commenter remarked, “Blaming America first, as usual.”

Earlier in the year, Carlson traveled to Russia and conducted a two-hour interview with Putin, which he described as a pivotal conversation to understand the motivations behind Russia’s actions. His return to the country aims to further explore the geopolitical situation and provide what he views as an essential perspective on the escalating conflict.

