The British government has announced plans to investigate the use of “dynamic pricing” by event organizers following a surge in ticket prices for Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour. Fans reported encountering inflated prices and long online queues when tickets for the band’s 17-date UK and Ireland tour went on sale this past Saturday.

Tickets were initially listed at £150 (€178, $197), but high demand led to significant price increases. UK Culture Minister Lisa Nandy described the situation as “depressing” and promised a review of the transparency surrounding dynamic pricing, which adjusts ticket prices in real-time based on demand.

Nandy stated, “Working with artists, industry, and fans, we can create a fairer system that ends the scourge of touts, rip-off resales, and ensures tickets at fair prices.”

Lucy Powell, the Leader of the House of Commons, experienced the issue firsthand and ended up paying £350 ($460) per ticket. She expressed concerns about the pricing model, although she acknowledged that it reflects market dynamics. “You’ve absolutely got to be transparent about that so that when people arrive after hours of waiting, they understand that the ticket is going to cost more,” she said.

Dynamic pricing is not illegal and is common in various sectors such as transportation and hospitality. Schellion Horn, a competition economist at Grant Thornton, explained that the pricing reflects supply and demand. “People were clearly willing to pay £300-400,” she said, suggesting that the initial prices may have been “underpriced.”

However, many fans felt exploited by the price hikes. Rachael Board from Devon expressed frustration after paying £495 for a ticket, over three times her initial budget. “I’ll be stuck paying it off on the credit card,” she said. “It’s just greed.”

Ticketmaster, the retailer for the Oasis tour, stated that prices are set by the event organizer according to market value. Jonathan Brown, CEO of the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers, also indicated that prices were determined by the band.

Ahead of the Labour Party’s general election win in July, party leader Keir Starmer had promised to regulate ticket prices to ensure fair access to cultural events and protect fans from excessive price hikes. The government’s upcoming investigation into dynamic pricing will aim to address these concerns and promote greater transparency in ticket sales.

