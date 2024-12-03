Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

UK Parliament Voices Deep Concerns Over Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

The UK is closely monitoring the escalating violence in Bangladesh, including attacks on the Hindu minority and arrests of religious leaders. House of Commons discussions emphasized MPs' deep concerns for the community's safety.

UK Parliament Voices Deep Concerns Over Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

The UK government is closely monitoring the situation, which has seen attacks on the Hindu minority and the arrest of influential religious leaders in Bangladesh. The situation has called for an urgent debate in the House of Commons, where MPs raised deep concerns over the safety and rights of the Hindu community amid growing violence.

Parliamentary Concerns and Government Actions

Labour MP Barry Gardiner led the debate on Monday, expressing shock at the violence. Catherine West, UK Foreign Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific, reassured MPs that diplomatic efforts would continue. During her visit to Bangladesh last month, she secured commitments from the interim government of that country to support religious minorities.

West emphasized that the UK is taking an active approach, including dialogues with influential figures like Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. “We are aware of the Indian government’s concerns over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges. The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office is monitoring the developments closely,” she noted, reiterating the UK’s commitment to religious freedom in Bangladesh.

Worsening Situation and Growing Violence

The violence has escalated since political unrest erupted on August 5 after deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India. The arrest of Das, a prominent Hindu leader, added fuel to protests and targeted attacks, which included the vandalism of Hindu homes and businesses. The crisis deepened since Muhammad Yunus took over as Chief Adviser of the caretaker government in August.

MPs Raise Their Voices on Religious Persecution

Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel termed the situation “deeply concerning,” while Bob Blackman, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for British Hindus, described the violence as an “attempt at ethnic cleansing.” Blackman also drew attention to reports of priests being arrested and monks being denied entry into Bangladesh.

British Sikh MP Gurinder Singh Josan voiced his solidarity and stated that “all communities are unanimous in their condemnation of the persecution.” Josan urged Minister West to work more closely with the UK’s Hindu and Bangladeshi communities to solve the problem.

Commitment of Minister West

Minister West underlined the need to understand the diverse communities affected by these activities, as she has regularly visited temples in London as well as in India on her continuous learning process, and assured that the UK continued to support religious minorities and heard their concerns in Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Laura Loomer Issues Stark Warning To Trump: ‘Snake And Traitor’ Seeking Key Cabinet Post

Filed under

Bangladesh Hindu minority UK government

Advertisement

Also Read

Will Trump Pardon Himself If He Becomes President Again? His Top Advisor Says: ‘That Would Be Something…’

Will Trump Pardon Himself If He Becomes President Again? His Top Advisor Says: ‘That Would...

25 Hour Countdown Starts For ISRO To Launch Europe’s Proba-3 Satellites

25 Hour Countdown Starts For ISRO To Launch Europe’s Proba-3 Satellites

Israel Vazquez, Three Time World Champion Dies At 46 From Cancer

Israel Vazquez, Three Time World Champion Dies At 46 From Cancer

Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Comedian Sunil Pal Goes Missing After Attending A Show; Wife Files Complaint

Comedian Sunil Pal Goes Missing After Attending A Show; Wife Files Complaint

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef With NBA YoungBoy’s Younger Brother

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is How The Actress Introduced Him

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

Tom Cruise Is Ditching Action For This New Supernatural Thriller Directed By Doug Liman- Deets Inside!

Tom Cruise Is Ditching Action For This New Supernatural Thriller Directed By Doug Liman- Deets

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox