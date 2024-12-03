Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Laura Loomer Issues Stark Warning To Trump: ‘Snake And Traitor’ Seeking Key Cabinet Post

Laura Loomer, an ally of Donald Trump, accused former State Department official Morgan Ortagus of undermining Trump, calling her a "snake" and claiming she is unfit for a major role in Trump's administration.

Laura Loomer Issues Stark Warning To Trump: ‘Snake And Traitor’ Seeking Key Cabinet Post

Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer has accused former State Department official Morgan Ortagus of undermining the former president, calling her a “snake” and saying she is unfit for a prominent role in Trump’s potential administration.

Loomer’s Accusations Against Ortagus

Loomer, a right-wing operative and past Trump campaign surrogate, responded as Ortagus posted a photograph with Trump’s embattled FBI Director nominee, Kash Patel. Loomer, who was sometimes photographed traveling on campaign planes with the president before reportedly being banned from his aircraft, has also clashed with Ortagus, labeling her “snake” and suggesting Ortagus is not to be trusted in the “MAGA movement”.

Loomer posted a series of photos of Ortagus in a Jeb Bush T-shirt and attending an event with Nikki Haley, a former Trump critic. According to Loomer, the pictures were intended to portray Ortagus as a “RINO,” or Republican In Name Only, which would imply that she wasn’t a true supporter of Trump.

Kash Patel

Loomer praised Kash Patel as Trump’s pick for the new FBI Director. She described Patel as having always stood with Trump and his agenda, giving “big support” to patriots on January 6 and raising funds for them. “Morgan Ortagus is a snake whom all her colleagues abhor in the State Department, and she’s a Trump traitor,” Loomer said as she condemned Ortagus.

Accusations over Ortagus’ Aspirations

Loomer claimed Ortagus has been positioning herself for a top spot in the Trump administration, including as Deputy Secretary of Defense, suggesting Ortagus could be competing for this role since Trump is making new appointments. Loomer criticized Ortagus’ history of “social climbing” within the MAGA movement and expressed her support for Rep. Elise Stefanik as a better fit for the ambassador to the UN role.

Ortagus and her business associates all worked against Trump,” Loomer declared to her 1.3 million followers on X, suggesting that the former State Department spokeswoman cannot be trusted in a position of influence.

ALSO READ: South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol Announces Emergency Martial Law Amid Political Tensions

 

donald trump Key Cabinet Post Laura Loomer

