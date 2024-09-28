Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
UN Refugee Chief Reports Over 200,000 Civilians Displaced by Israeli Strikes in Lebanon

The ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon have resulted in the forced displacement of over 200,000 civilians

UN Refugee Chief Reports Over 200,000 Civilians Displaced by Israeli Strikes in Lebanon

The ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon have resulted in the forced displacement of over 200,000 civilians within the country, according to Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Exodus to Syria as Civilians Seek Safety

In addition to those displaced internally, more than 50,000 individuals, including both Lebanese and Syrian nationals residing in Lebanon, have fled across the border into Syria in search of refuge from relentless airstrikes.

Grandi noted that on Saturday, more than 50,000 individuals, including both Lebanese nationals and Syrians residing in Lebanon, have sought refuge across the border in Syria to escape the intensifying airstrikes. This alarming trend highlights the growing humanitarian crisis resulting from the ongoing conflict.

Coordinated Relief Efforts Underway

Relief efforts are currently being implemented by the UNHCR, alongside the respective governments, to provide assistance to those affected by this humanitarian crisis. The situation remains urgent as more civilians seek safety and support amidst the escalating conflict.

More details awaited.

