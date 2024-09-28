Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The Gaza conflict, which began on October 7 when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, has resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis and the capture of 250 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

Saudi Arabia has established an international coalition advocating for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as announced by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, September 26.

The coalition, comprising several Arab and Muslim nations along with European partners, was reported by Saudi state media, though specific member countries were not disclosed.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, stated on X that the first meetings would take place in Riyadh and Brussels.

Following the outbreak of the Gaza war last October between Israel and Hamas, Saudi Arabia paused U.S.-supported plans to normalize relations with Israel, according to sources aware of Riyadh’s position.

Prince Faisal emphasized that achieving a two-state solution remains the most effective way to end ongoing conflicts and ensure stability across the region, providing security and coexistence for all, including Israel.

Last week, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated that Saudi Arabia would not officially recognize Israel without a Palestinian state and condemned the actions of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians.

In response, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, which Gaza health authorities report has led to over 41,500 Palestinian deaths. The conflict has also seen intensified Israeli actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border tensions.