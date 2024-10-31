Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Underground Schools In Ukraine: A Response To Bombs And Radiation Risks

Underground Schools In Ukraine: A Response To Bombs And Radiation Risks

To be a parent in Zaporizhzhia, a front-line city in Ukraine, involves a stark choice: protect your child from the imminent threats posed by Russian weaponry. The risks include drones, ballistic missiles, and artillery shells, but looming over everything is the potential danger of the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under Russian control since the early days of the invasion.

A New Era of Underground Education

In response to ongoing threats, the city is embarking on an ambitious project: constructing underground schools designed to withstand both radiation and bombing. These facilities aim to accommodate 12,000 students, as traditional classrooms have remained empty for years due to safety concerns.

“Even classmates don’t recognize each other,” said Kateryna Ryzhko, a mother whose children are among those who have endured nearly four years of online learning. “It’s the only safe way to have an education and not be on screens.”

Living Under the Shadow of Nuclear Risk

Zaporizhzhia’s residents, once a bustling community of 300,000, now grapple with the dual threats of conventional bombings and the risks associated with the nearby nuclear power plant. The IAEA monitors the facility, but concerns persist about its safety amid ongoing military operations.

“The main danger is that its external electrical supply will be cut off,” explained Darya Dolzikova, a researcher on nuclear policy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of deliberately targeting nuclear facilities, raising alarms over potential disasters that could impact far beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Building for the Future

Despite the dangers, local authorities prioritize the construction of the underground educational facilities. Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia region, emphasized the importance of investing in the next generation: “If we lose the new generation of our Ukrainians, for whom do we fight?”

Each underground school is a significant investment, with one project alone costing over $2.7 million. Daria Oncheva, a 15-year-old student, is eager for in-person classes in a safer environment: “It’s safer than sitting at home remotely.”

A Community Resilient in Adversity

The underground schools are not just for education; they also serve as shelters. Construction has progressed rapidly, and many parents remain hopeful that these new facilities will encourage families to return to Zaporizhzhia. Lyudmila Zlatova, principal of School No. 88, believes the new structures will attract those who left: “Many promise to return home once there is a safe place to study.”

As Zaporizhzhia continues to function amid the chaos, its residents find strength in their community and a determination to ensure their children can learn safely, even under the specter of war.

