Joe Biden Bites Babies At White House Halloween Celebration

During a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the White House on Wednesday evening, President Joe Biden was photographed engaging in a lighthearted moment, playfully “biting” the leg of a baby dressed as a chicken.

During a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the White House on Wednesday evening, President Joe Biden was photographed engaging in a lighthearted moment, playfully “biting” the leg of a baby dressed as a chicken. The scene unfolded as the iconic theme from Jaws played in the background, as reported by the New York Post.

A Moment with Costumed Kids

The 81-year-old president had a whimsical interaction with several infants, who were being carried by their mothers. As Biden pretended to nibble on the chicken-clad baby’s thigh, the child giggled in delight. The baby’s mother seemed unfazed by the playful encounter, even chatting briefly with the president afterward.

President Trump is mingling with garbage men at his rally in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is literally BITING BABIES at the White House Halloween Party. WTF IS THIS TIMELINE? pic.twitter.com/wYIzsDjxDt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 31, 2024

Contrasting Halloween Events

While Biden entertained guests at the White House, former President Donald Trump was making headlines of his own by driving a MAGA-themed garbage truck, donning an orange safety vest. “How do you like my garbage truck?” he asked reporters, adding, “This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” referring to recent remarks Biden made about his opponents.

Reactions to Biden’s Antics

The juxtaposition of the two events left many netizens surprised. Right-wing commentator Nick Sorter took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his astonishment: “President Trump is mingling with garbage men at his rally in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is literally BITING BABIES at the White House Halloween Party. WTF IS THIS TIMELINE?”

Steve Krakauer, who produces the Megyn Kelly show, humorously remarked, “Joe Biden bites a baby. And 2024 is complete…” Others chimed in, recalling Biden’s dog Major, who was known for biting incidents during his time at the White House. One user quipped, “Remember when Joe Biden’s dog Major bit people at the White House at least 24 times? Maybe he learned it from his owner.”

ALSO READ: Taiwan Shuts Down As Typhoon Kong-rey Approaches, All Cities Declare Day Off