Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Joe Biden Bites Babies At White House Halloween Celebration

During a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the White House on Wednesday evening, President Joe Biden was photographed engaging in a lighthearted moment, playfully “biting” the leg of a baby dressed as a chicken.

Joe Biden Bites Babies At White House Halloween Celebration

During a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the White House on Wednesday evening, President Joe Biden was photographed engaging in a lighthearted moment, playfully “biting” the leg of a baby dressed as a chicken. The scene unfolded as the iconic theme from Jaws played in the background, as reported by the New York Post.

A Moment with Costumed Kids

The 81-year-old president had a whimsical interaction with several infants, who were being carried by their mothers. As Biden pretended to nibble on the chicken-clad baby’s thigh, the child giggled in delight. The baby’s mother seemed unfazed by the playful encounter, even chatting briefly with the president afterward.

Contrasting Halloween Events

While Biden entertained guests at the White House, former President Donald Trump was making headlines of his own by driving a MAGA-themed garbage truck, donning an orange safety vest. “How do you like my garbage truck?” he asked reporters, adding, “This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” referring to recent remarks Biden made about his opponents.

Reactions to Biden’s Antics

The juxtaposition of the two events left many netizens surprised. Right-wing commentator Nick Sorter took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his astonishment: “President Trump is mingling with garbage men at his rally in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is literally BITING BABIES at the White House Halloween Party. WTF IS THIS TIMELINE?”

Steve Krakauer, who produces the Megyn Kelly show, humorously remarked, “Joe Biden bites a baby. And 2024 is complete…” Others chimed in, recalling Biden’s dog Major, who was known for biting incidents during his time at the White House. One user quipped, “Remember when Joe Biden’s dog Major bit people at the White House at least 24 times? Maybe he learned it from his owner.”

ALSO READ: Taiwan Shuts Down As Typhoon Kong-rey Approaches, All Cities Declare Day Off

Filed under

Halloween 2024 Joe biden white house
Advertisement

Also Read

Underground Schools In Ukraine: A Response To Bombs And Radiation Risks

Underground Schools In Ukraine: A Response To Bombs And Radiation Risks

Mozambique Post-Election Protests: At Least 10 People Killed By Police

Mozambique Post-Election Protests: At Least 10 People Killed By Police

‘No Plans To Halt Any Guarantee Scheme’, Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

‘No Plans To Halt Any Guarantee Scheme’, Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Mumbai Indians Retain Key Players Ahead Of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians Retain Key Players Ahead Of IPL 2025

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Honors Indira Gandhi And Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Honors Indira Gandhi And Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Entertainment

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox