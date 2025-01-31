Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Urban Rodent Numbers Surge As Climate Warms, Study Finds

Urban rat populations are soaring as global temperatures warm, leading to economic and health challenges. Learn more about this 'perfect rat storm.'

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Urban Rodent Numbers Surge As Climate Warms, Study Finds


Rat numbers are soaring in cities as global temperatures warm, according to recent research. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, analyzed data from 16 cities worldwide, revealing that eleven of them exhibited significant increasing trends in rat populations. The cities with the greatest increases included Washington, DC, San Francisco, Toronto, New York City, and Amsterdam.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Over the past decade, rats have increased by 390% in Washington, DC, 300% in San Francisco, 186% in Toronto, and 162% in New York. Researchers analyzed public sightings and infestation reports to determine these trends. Some major cities, such as London and Paris, were not included in the study due to a lack of data, but researchers believe the findings are applicable to many similar cities worldwide. “There’d be no reason to expect it to be different in other places,” said lead researcher Jonathan Richardson from the University of Richmond in Virginia.

Toronto, one of the worst-affected locations, is experiencing a “perfect rat storm” as residents grapple with a surging rat population. “When you walk the streets of Toronto, under your feet, deep in the sewage system, is a place teeming with rats,” said Alice Sinia, lead entomologist for Orkin, Canada’s largest pest control company. The city’s helpline fielded 1,600 rat-related calls in 2023, up from 940 in 2019, with Orkin also experiencing a surge in calls.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The exact size of Toronto’s rat population remains unknown as it has never been formally studied. Two city councillors, Alejandra Bravo and Amber Morley, called for a formal management plan to address the crisis. “It’s a really critical quality-of-life problem when people have all of a sudden been confronted with rats coming into their home or into their business or their place of work,” Bravo said, describing the situation as a “kind of perfect rat storm.”

The study found that rising temperatures correlated with rising rat numbers. As small mammals, rats struggle during winter, but higher temperatures allow them to breed for more of the year and forage for longer. In Toronto, cold winters had long acted as “mother nature’s pest control,” killing off significant portions of the population. However, milder temperatures have allowed rodents to continue breeding.

The fact that rat numbers increased fastest in cities that were warming fastest was “the gloomiest outcome of the study,” said Richardson. Last year was the hottest on record, with average temperatures 1.6C above preindustrial levels.

Rats cause billions of dollars in damage each year by infiltrating buildings and can transmit at least 60 diseases to humans. They also affect the ecology of other species living in cities and cause significant damage to biodiversity in regions where they are invasive. Research suggests that people who frequently encounter rats have poorer mental health. Globally, humanity’s “war on rats” costs an estimated $500 million each year.

Not all cities are experiencing an increase in rat populations. Tokyo, Louisville, and New Orleans have reported declining rat numbers. In Tokyo, cultural norms and expectations of cleanliness likely contribute to the swift reporting of rodent sightings. New Orleans has implemented educational outreach on how to prevent infestations. “There are important lessons probably to be gleaned from those cities,” said Richardson.

Researchers emphasize that the best pest management strategies involve making the urban environment less rat-friendly, such as putting rubbish in containers rather than in bags on the street. Despite thousands of studies on lab rats, little is known about wild urban rats. Richardson stressed the importance of understanding the battle being fought, stating, “Pretty much every city announces that they have a war on rats.”

Rats can form colonies of up to 100 individuals, usually occupying less than one block. “I do not like rats,” Richardson admitted, “but there is something fascinating about an organism that has been able to spread over the world and live in such proximity to us so successfully.”

As cities around the world continue to grapple with rising rat populations, the need for effective and sustainable pest management strategies becomes ever more critical.

ALSO READ: North Korean Troops Withdrawn From Kursk Frontline After Sustaining Major Casualties, According To Ukraine

Filed under

Urban rat populations world

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What is 03-mini? OpenAI Releases New Free AI Model In Response To DeepSeek’s R1

What is 03-mini? OpenAI Releases New Free AI Model In Response To DeepSeek’s R1

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Budget 2025: How India’s Budget Process Differs From Other Countries

Budget 2025: How India’s Budget Process Differs From Other Countries

What is Sexsomnia? Judge Acquits 40-Year-Old Man After Having Non-Consensual Sex With A Woman Duirng Sleep

What is Sexsomnia? Judge Acquits 40-Year-Old Man After Having Non-Consensual Sex With A Woman Duirng...

When Did The Government Last Announce Income Tax Relief For The Middle Class? Find Out Here

When Did The Government Last Announce Income Tax Relief For The Middle Class? Find Out...

Entertainment

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The Truth

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox