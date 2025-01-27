Warmest Republic Day In Eight Years, Is This A Sign Of Global Warming?

Republic Day 2025 was celebrated with enthusiasm and pride, as Delhiites enjoyed a sunny day and the iconic parade in the national capital.

Republic Day 2025 was celebrated with enthusiasm and pride, as Delhiites enjoyed a sunny day and the iconic parade in the national capital. This year’s Republic Day stood out as the warmest in eight years, with the maximum temperature recorded at 23.7°C, two degrees above the seasonal norm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Despite the warm daytime conditions, nighttime temperatures continued to dip, bringing a chilly end to the celebrations.

Delhi’s Weather on Republic Day

Weather Forecast over Kartavya Path Area for Republic Day Celebrations (26 th January, 2025)

Current weather (at 1430 hours IST of 26.01.2025)

Rainfall at Safdarjung (during past 03 hours): NIL

Temperature: 22.6°C

Sky conditions: Mainly clear Sky

Surface Wind: 12-15 kmph… — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 26, 2025

The last time Delhi experienced a similarly warm Republic Day was in 2017, when the mercury hit 26.1°C. In contrast, the maximum temperatures on January 26 have trended lower in recent years, with 20.6°C recorded in 2024, 17.3°C in 2023, and 16.4°C in 2022. The long-period average (LPA) maximum for January 26 since 1991 has been 22.1°C.

IMD experts attribute this year’s higher temperatures to clear skies and dry northwesterly winds, which allowed more sunlight to warm the city during the day. However, the same conditions also contributed to cooler nights, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.2°C, slightly below normal.

Delhi’s Weather Outlook

On Monday, misty conditions prevailed in Delhi, with the IMD forecasting a maximum temperature of around 23°C and a minimum of 8°C. The air quality in the city remained in the “poor” category, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 216, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Weather Conditions in Punjab and Haryana

While Delhi basked in warmth, cold weather gripped parts of Punjab and Haryana. In Punjab, Faridkot recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 2.2°C. Other cities, including Amritsar, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur, also experienced biting cold. Bathinda and Ludhiana recorded minimum temperatures of 4.8°C and 5.6°C, respectively, while Patiala registered a low of 7.1°C.

In Haryana, Karnal emerged as the coldest location, with a minimum temperature of 3.6°C. Other cities, such as Narnaul, Bhiwani, and Sirsa, reported minimums of 4°C, 4.1°C, and 4.8°C, respectively, adding to the chilly conditions in the region.

Republic Day 2025 brought contrasting weather patterns to northern India, with Delhi enjoying an unseasonably warm day while Punjab and Haryana faced cold conditions. The IMD continues to monitor temperature trends, air quality, and weather patterns across the region, keeping residents informed about upcoming changes.

