Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? 1 Died, 101 Patients Infected In Maharashtra

A suspected case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological condition, has claimed a life in Solapur, Maharashtra, health officials confirmed on Monday.

What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? 1 Died, 101 Patients Infected In Maharashtra


A suspected case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological condition, has claimed a life in Solapur, Maharashtra, health officials confirmed on Monday.

The number of GBS cases in Pune surged past 100 on Sunday, raising alarm among health authorities. Reports suggest the individual who died in Solapur may have contracted the condition while in Pune before traveling to Solapur.

In addition to this case, the Maharashtra health department identified 18 more suspected GBS cases across Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, rural Pune, and nearby districts. Among the 101 patients currently receiving treatment at various hospitals, 16 are on ventilator support. The majority of the affected are male, with 68 men and 33 women recorded.

Age-Wise and Regional Breakdown

State health officials have analyzed the demographic data of the cases. Of the 101 patients, the age distribution is as follows:

  • 19 patients are below 9 years of age
  • 15 are between 10-19 years
  • 20 are in their 20s
  • 13 are in their 30s
  • 12 are in their 40s
  • 13 are in their 50s
  • 8 are in their 60s
  • 1 is aged between 70-80

Geographically, 81 cases are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 14 from Pimpri Chinchwad, and 6 from neighboring districts.

Contamination Suspected in Pune

The outbreak first drew attention when several hospitals began reporting GBS cases, particularly from areas like Sinhagad Road, Khadakwasla, Dhayari, and Kirkatwadi. Suspecting water contamination, authorities have collected water samples from various parts of Pune for chemical and biological analysis.

Earlier, 23 blood samples from GBS patients were tested at the ICMR-National Institute of Virology, all of which were negative for dengue, Zika, and chikungunya. However, stool samples revealed a different story. Of the 11 stool samples tested, nine showed the presence of norovirus, and three also tested positive for Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria known to cause gastrointestinal infections.

Whast Is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare yet potentially life-threatening neurological condition in which the immune system mistakenly targets the peripheral nervous system. This attack disrupts nerve signals, causing progressive muscle weakness that can lead to paralysis in severe cases.

Must Read: Union Minister Amit Shah To Visit Maha Kumbh Today In Uttar Pradesh

101 Infected Guillain-Barré Syndrome I Dead

