US Congressman Brad Sherman Asks Bangladesh’s Interim Government To Protect Its Hindu Minority

U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman has urged Bangladesh's interim government to safeguard its Hindu minority and address escalating protests over violence and harassment. His call for investigations into alleged human rights violations highlights growing international concern following political unrest and minority tensions.

U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman issued a statement on Tuesday urging Bangladesh’s interim government to ensure the safety of its Hindu minority and address ongoing protests by minority communities. The unrest, marked by violence and harassment, has sparked widespread concerns.

Brad Sherman asks to investigate human rights violations

Sherman emphasized the need for investigations into human rights violations, calling for the involvement of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), Volker Turk. These inquiries aim to examine the killings and abuses that followed the political transition after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s departure from power.

“Bangladesh’s interim government has an absolute obligation to protect its Hindu minority and meaningfully address the protests of thousands of minority Hindus in outcry over the recent wave of attacks and harassment,” Sherman stated. “The current administration must demonstrate leadership in eliminating acts of violence against the Hindu community.”

Bangladesh Hindus Protesting

The situation escalated following the October 25 arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong. Das faces sedition charges, accused of hoisting a saffron flag over Bangladesh’s national flag during a Hindu community rally. A complaint filed on October 31 by a local politician alleged that the incident disrespected the national flag.

The arrest has fueled discontent among Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, triggering protests and raising fears of further violence. Congressman Sherman highlighted the importance of addressing these grievances to ensure minority rights and uphold peace.

Court Proceedings on Sedition Charges

Bangladesh’s judicial system has also drawn attention, with a Chattogram court setting January 2, 2025, as the next hearing date for Chinmoy Krishna Das’s bail petition. Das will remain in custody until the hearing.

The Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge, Saiful Islam, postponed the hearing after the defense lawyer failed to appear in court. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Mofizur Rahman later confirmed this update to local media.

The delay in court proceedings has further strained an already tense atmosphere, with minority communities demanding justice and international observers calling for transparency and fairness.

