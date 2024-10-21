Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
US POLLS: When Does Early Voting Starts In Texas And How Does It Work? Here’s Your Ultimate Guide To Everything

Texas law prohibits the use of cellphones within 100 feet of voting stations. Election judges can ask you to turn off devices or leave the area if you don’t comply. Poll watchers are also forbidden from using phones or recording devices near the voting booths.

Though Election Day in the United States is still weeks away, voters in several states have already begun casting their ballots. This week, in-person early voting started in Minnesota, South Dakota, and Virginia. Meanwhile, several other states had already opened up mail-in voting options earlier in the month.

While the federal government sets general guidelines for U.S. presidential elections, the specifics of how voting is conducted are largely determined by each state.

At present, all 50 states offer some form of early voting, with mail-in ballots being the most common. In at least eight states, every registered voter automatically receives a mail-in ballot. However, 14 states still require voters to provide a reason—often referred to as requesting an “absentee ballot”—to vote by mail.

Additionally, most states allow in-person early voting, with only three states not offering this option.

Key details about early voting:

Start and end dates: Early voting in Texas starts on October 21 and runs until November 1.

Polling hours: Most locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., though hours may vary by location and day, so it’s recommended to check your county’s election website for specific times.

Where to vote:

Registered voters can cast their ballots at any early voting location in their county. You can find these locations on the “My Voter Portal” on VoteTexas.gov, by entering your name, date of birth, and other details.

What documents do you need to vote?

To vote early in Texas, bring one of the following valid forms of ID:

Texas driver’s license

Texas personal ID card

U.S. passport

U.S. military ID

Texas handgun license

U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo

Texas election ID certificate

If you cannot provide any of these, you can submit a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present an alternative ID, such as a utility bill or a voter registration certificate.

Cellphone rules at polling sites:

Texas law prohibits the use of cellphones within 100 feet of voting stations. Election judges can ask you to turn off devices or leave the area if you don’t comply. Poll watchers are also forbidden from using phones or recording devices near the voting booths.

What’s on the ballot?

In addition to the presidential election, voters will be choosing officials for various federal, state, and local positions. The ballot includes:

One U.S. Senate seat

Railroad Commission members

Texas Supreme Court justices

State Board of Education members

Various district judges, sheriffs, and county officials

Can you still register to vote?

Unfortunately, the deadline to register to vote in Texas was October 7, so if you missed it, you won’t be able to vote in this election.

Important dates for the 2024 election:

Early voting period: October 21 – November 1

Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot: October 25

Election Day: November 5

Electoral College vote: December 17

Congress counts votes: January 6

Inauguration Day: January 20, 2025

Filed under

Houston Latest world news texas early voting Trending news US Elections
