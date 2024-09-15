This comes more than 25 months after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

As the debate continues over whether Ukrainian forces should be allowed to use Western-supplied weaponry for deeper strikes into Russia, the Biden administration is preparing a significant new aid package for Ukraine in the coming weeks.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Saturday that President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later this month. During this meeting, Washington is expected to outline a “substantial” round of additional assistance for Kyiv.

“We believe in a comprehensive strategy for victory in this war, which President Zelenskyy is bringing forward,” Sullivan said during a speech delivered via videolink at the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv, according to reports by Al Jazeera. Sullivan added that Biden is eager to engage in these discussions, stating, “President Biden looks forward to that conversation.”

This comes more than 25 months after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Recently, Ukrainian forces have encountered challenges as Russian troops advanced toward Pokrovsk, a critical transit hub in eastern Ukraine. Sullivan acknowledged the significance of these developments, calling them a “unique concern.”

The Biden administration is working to position Ukraine for success during the remainder of Biden’s presidency, which ends in January, as the president is not seeking reelection. Sullivan emphasized the importance of negotiations, noting, “President Zelenskyy has made it clear that this war must ultimately conclude through diplomatic negotiations, and we want Ukraine to be in the strongest possible position during those talks.”

Tensions Rise Over Use of Long-Range Missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently expressed concerns about the possibility of Ukraine using Western-supplied long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. Putin warned that if Ukraine were allowed to carry out such attacks, the West would be directly involved in the conflict, which would change the “essence and nature” of the war.

Putin’s warning followed comments from US and UK officials suggesting Ukraine could be permitted to use long-range weapons provided by the West. In response, Putin stated, “The Ukrainian army is already conducting strikes using drones and other means, but using Western-made long-range precision weapons would be a completely different story.”

Putin further emphasized that allowing Ukraine to use advanced Western weaponry would lead to significant consequences. “If this decision is made, it will mean nothing short of direct involvement. NATO countries, the United States, and European nations would become parties to the war in Ukraine. This would dramatically change the conflict’s nature,” he said.

As the situation escalates, the US continues to provide military aid to Ukraine while remaining cautious about the broader implications of deeper Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

