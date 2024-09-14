Home
Trump Makes An Awkward Error, Introduces Nicky Jam As ‘She’

Trump made an awkward error during the introduction by mistakenly referring to Nicky as "she" before realizing his mistake. Looking for the "X" singer, Trump remarked, “Do you know Nicky? She’s hot. Where’s Nicky?

Trump Makes An Awkward Error, Introduces Nicky Jam As ‘She’

Nicky Jam has publicly expressed his endorsement of Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. On Friday, September 13, the former president held a campaign rally at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas, where the 43-year-old reggaetón artist took the stage to demonstrate his support for Trump, who is competing against Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming November election.

Trump refers to Nicky as “she”

However, Trump made an awkward error during the introduction by mistakenly referring to Nicky as “she” before realizing his mistake. Looking for the “X” singer, Trump remarked, “Do you know Nicky? She’s hot. Where’s Nicky?” Shortly after spotting the musician, Trump corrected himself, stating, “Oh, I’m glad he came up,” while patting Nicky on the shoulder.

Read More: Pope Francis Condemns Trump And Harris, Labels Us Election As ‘lesser Evil’ Choice

Dressed in a black sweatshirt and sporting a red “Make America Great Again” hat, Nicky Jam then addressed the crowd with a short statement. He expressed his gratitude for meeting the former president, emphasizing that people from his background rarely have such opportunities. He conveyed his belief that Trump is needed back in the presidency, saying that it is crucial for him to return.

Nicky Jam joins growing list of music stars who have endorsed Trump

Nicky Jam joins a growing list of music stars who have endorsed Trump in his 2024 re-election campaign. In late August, Puerto Rican reggaetón stars Anuel AA and Justin Quiles also voiced their support for Trump during a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Other notable artists backing Trump include Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, Kodak Black, Lil Pump, Sexyy Red, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Nicky Jam reflected on his career and his plans for the future, revealing that he is considering stepping back from music. While he clarified that singers never fully retire, he hinted that he would be “toning it down” soon. This comes after the release of his sixth studio album, *Insomnio*, which debuted on September 6.

Also Read: China Retaliates Against Un Engagers, Attempts To Silence Critics: Reports 

