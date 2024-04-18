US Responds To Elon Musk's Comments, Expresses Support for UN Reforms

The United States has backed the reforms within United Nations institutions, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), according to statements made by US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Responding to queries regarding Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent comments on India’s absence of a permanent seat at the UNSC, Patel reiterated the US administration’s stance on UN reforms. Patel stated,”The President has spoken about this before in his remarks to the UN General Assembly, and the Secretary has alluded to this as well. We certainly support reforms to the UN institution, including the Security Council, to make it reflective of the 21st-century world that we live in. I don’t have any specifics to offer on what those steps are, but certainly, we recognise that there is a need for reform, but I will leave it at that for now.”

Patel pressed on the need for comprehensive reforms but refrained from detailing specific measures, underscoring the broader recognition of the necessity for updating global governance structures.

Elon Musk had previously criticized the lack of India’s permanent membership at the UNSC as “absurd,” highlighting the disparity in representation within the Security Council. In a social media post, Musk advocated for revising UN bodies to address imbalances in power dynamics, particularly concerning India’s status as the world’s most populous nation.

India has long advocated for a permanent seat on the UNSC to ensure better representation and advocacy for the interests of the developing world. The nation’s pursuit of permanent membership has garnered increasing international support, reflecting broader recognition of India’s global significance.

The United Nations Security Council comprises 15 member states, including five permanent members with veto power (China, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States) and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) included its aim to make India a permanent member of the UNSC in its election manifesto titled ‘Sankalp Patra.’ The BJP’s commitment underscores India’s determination to elevate its position in global decision-making forums.

In January, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored growing global support for India’s UNSC permanent membership aspirations, acknowledging that international recognition often requires proactive engagement and strategic advocacy.

“With each passing year, the feeling in the world is that India should be there, and I can feel that support…The world does not give things easily and generously; sometimes you have to take them,” Minister S Jaishankar remarked during a town hall meeting in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

The ongoing discourse highlights the evolving dynamics of global diplomacy and the persistent efforts by nations like India to secure enhanced representation and influence on the international stage.